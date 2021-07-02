What is Switzerland’s data-safe ‘light’ Covid certificate?

<p class="p1">In addition to concerns about forgery, one of the major worries surrounding Switzerland’s coronavirus immunity card has been data protection.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As a result, Switzerland in July is set to launch a ‘light’ Covid certificate, which minimises the health data visible when the certificate is scanned.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The light certificate will allow holders to generate a copy of their actual Covid certificate, however where the underlying data - i.e. which vaccine they had, whether they have recovered from the virus or whether they tested negative - will not be visible to the person scanning the copy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/"><strong>READ MORE: How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass</strong></a></p><p class="p1">The certificates will be available from July 12th, 2021.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">According to the official guidance, the certificate will only be available electronically.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Unlike the standard Covid certificate, the certificate will only be for use domestically - i.e. it will not be compatible with the European Union Covid certificate framework.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Therefore, while it will allow you to do certain things in Switzerland, international travel will not be one of them.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>More information about the light Covid certificate is available <a href="https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-84262.html">at the following link (in English). </a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><b>How will the Covid-19 health pass work?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></b></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">As at June 9th, it appears that the health pass - also known as a Covid-19 pass, Covid certificate, green passport or Covid passport - will operate on a three-tiered colour system.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s2">Three colours - green, orange and red - <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/dam/bag/de/dokumente/mt/k-und-i/aktuelle-ausbrueche-pandemien/2019-nCoV/covid-19-zertifikat-anwendungsbereich.pdf.download.pdf/210519_anwendung_zertifikat_de.pdf"><span class="s3">will be assigned to different areas of life in Switzerland</span></a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Those areas designated green will be deemed as elementary to life and therefore protected by basic freedoms - which means that the Covid-19 pass will not be required to access these areas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">This includes shops, schools and educational facilities, the workplace (including canteens), public transport and religious venues.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span><b></b></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Private events will also be deemed ‘green’.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The next category, orange, will relate to places which are popular with people but not fundamental, for instance bars, restaurants and cinemas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Events with up to 1,000 attendees will be included here, such as trade fairs, sporting events, etc.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Amateur sport and activities of cultural associations will be included here, as will visiting old people’s homes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">In ‘orange’ places, operators will be given the freedom to decide which rules they put in place - and whether they allow persons with the health certificate or not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Finally, red areas include “sensitive epidemiological areas” which will require additional protection.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>If venues do require certificates, they will be allowed to relax other rules, such as those requiring masks or social distancing rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">These will include larger events (more than 1,000 people) and international travel, along with nightclubs and larger events involving dancing.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>
