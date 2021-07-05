Why parking spots in downtown Zurich are disappearing

<p class="p1">A 25-year-old law preserving parking spots has been repealed in favour of more pedestrian-friendly spaces in the Zurich city centre.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The law, handed down in 1996, required that the number of parking spots in the city be kept at the same level as at 1990.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Known as the “historic parking lot compromise”, this meant that every time a parking spot was removed by the city, another one needed to be built or created to replace it.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The city’s ruling Social Democrats argued that more space was needed so that pedestrians can “linger and stroll”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As yet, there have been no concrete indications as to how many above ground parking spots will be removed, but the city said in a press release the focus will be on improving city areas for pedestrians rather than “parking space counting”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The 1996 law itself was also passed in favour of pedestrians, while also balancing the needs of motorists.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The aim of the law was to ensure that the overall number of parking spots did not decline when spots were removed above ground for pedestrian-focused activities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The new spots were often created in underground lots,<a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/parkplaetze-in-zuerich-duerfen-neu-ersatzlos-verschwinden-835823553488"> reports Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes</a>. <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While the Social Democrats were joined by the FDP, GLP and the EPP, the conservative SVP opposed the plans.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
