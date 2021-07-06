How to stop advertising cold calls in Switzerland forever

<p class="p1">As of July 1st, new regulations came into effect which required Swiss telecommunications providers to allow filters against advertising calls.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Under the Federal Council’s Telecommunications Ordinance, providers must set up “a suitable means against unfair advertising calls”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/ab-sofort-duerfen-dich-werbeanrufe-nicht-mehr-belaestigen-398843948223">reports Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes.</a> </p><p class="p1">While some providers including Swisscom and Sunrise had already set up filters, UPC and Salt are now compelled by the new regulation to do so.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How do I set up an advertising filter on calls in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The filter works similar to one for spam emails, in that suspected advertising calls are immediately blocked before they reach users.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means that it does not require users to put each number on a list, but instead that certain calls are blocked without users ever knowing about it.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is a big change from the previous system which would require people to contact call centres and put their phone number on a ‘do not call’ list.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>While this applied frequently to landlines, it meant that mobile phone users frequently bore the brunt of the advertising calls. </p><p class="p1">To activate the filter, you will need to get in touch with your telephone provider and ask to have your call filter activated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Some such as <a href="https://www.swisscom.ch/de/privatkunden/hilfe/festnetz/anrufsperre.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Swisscom</a> and <a href="https://community.upc.ch/d/16270-call-filter-gegen-unlautere-werbung-ab-2021" target="_blank" rel="noopener">UPC</a> have a dedicated site at which you can do this, while with the others you will need to contact them by phone and ask them to set up the call blocking function. </p><p>Once set up, advertisers can be liable for criminal consequences if they ignore the list. </p><p class="p1"> </p>
