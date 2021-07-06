Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New Covid cases double in one week

Switzerland has recorded 449 additional cases of coronavirus in the 72-hour period between July 2nd and 5th, according to figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

A week ago, on Monday June 28th, this figure was 239. FOPH hasn’t said whether such an increase in the space of one week could signal the beginning of the next wave.

At the same time, the reproduction rate has exceeded 1, meaning that the virus is spreading faster than in previous weeks, when the number was much lower.

More infections attributed to Delta virus

While at the end of June about 10 percent of Switzerland’s population was affected by this highly contagious variant, currently nearly 29 percent of contaminations are caused by it, according to FOPH.

This is in line with forecasts by Swiss epidemiologists, who predict that this mutation will be the most prevalent in the country by the end of summer.

Self-tests are no longer free for vaccinated people

When the government launched self-testing kits in April 2021, each resident was entitled to five free tests per month.

However, self-administered tests are no longer free of charge for people who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid, in other words, those who developed immunity to the disease, according to FOPH.

PCR and antigen tests remain free in Switzerland, except for those needed for travel.

Hitchcockian moment: birds attack people on hiking trails

First it was the cows, now the birds.

If you are going to walk on certain trails, especially near Délémont in Jura, beware of flocks of buzzards, also known, appropriately, as birds of prey.

There are some nests in this area, prompting aggressive parents to protect its young by attacking unsuspecting hikers with pecks or sharp talons.

Full body armour may not be necessary but being careful and alert, is.

Social spending in Switzerland among the highest in Europe

In 2018, the last year for which figures are available, Switzerland spent 20,795 francs per capita on social welfare, a new study shows.

That amounts to 24.6 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The most significant expenses are linked to aging, (10.6 percent of GDP), with health care in the second place — 7.8 percent.

Expenses for families / children, as well as disability and survivors pensions, get the lowest cut of the GDP: 1 to 2 percent for each of these areas..

