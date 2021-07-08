Can you call in sick with vaccine side effects in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">Switzerland has repeatedly reaffirmed its position that the Covid vaccine is and will remain voluntary.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Under Swiss labour law however, people are not entitled to take time off sick for medical procedures which are voluntary.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland’s SRF news outlet reports that some employers are refusing to sign off on people’s sick days if they take place as a result of vaccination - and have encouraged them to use their vacation days instead.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">According to legal experts, employers are not allowed to do this as vaccination is in the public interest.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means people who get vaccinated and experience side effects are not “culpable” for their incapacity to work.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Therefore, anyone who is sick as a result of vaccine side effects can use their sick days.</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210413/what-are-the-most-common-side-effects-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: What are the most common side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/covid-impfung-gelten-gliederschmerzen-nach-der-impfung-nicht-als-krankheit">Legal expert Gabriela Baumgartner told SRF</a>, employees are “entitled to continued payment of wages for the days on which they were sick”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While employers are therefore required to pay you for your days off, they can demand evidence of vaccination such as a medical certificate in order to prove that you have undergone the procedure and/or that you are ill as a result.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Generally speaking, employers can ask for a medical certificate from the third day of sick leave - although this will differ depending on the terms of the collective agreement.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Workers in Switzerland generally receive 80 percent of their wages when taking sick leave and can take a maximum of 720 days. </p>
Member comments