Switzerland: Winterthur to impose 30km/h speed limit across entire city

<p class="p1">In addition, the speed limit will be reduced from 30km/h to 20km/h in residential areas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The city council told Swiss news site 20 Minutes that they want to develop a new traffic culture in the city by making more attractive street spaces and squares, while reducing noise and environmental pollution.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">https://www.20min.ch/story/winterthur-plant-tempo-30-auf-fast-allen-strassen-907195246037</p><p class="p1">The council also indicated their modelling showed traffic would not be slowed significantly, with the speed limit change to be accompanied by changes in traffic light programming to create a “continual flow” of traffic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The changes will be introduced gradually, with the speed limit set to be reduced to 30km/h in busy areas like the old town and district centres by 2025.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This will then be followed by streets with a high density of buildings.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In order to improve public transport, cycling and pedestrian access, dedicated bus lanes and cycle lanes will be introduced in certain areas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The plan mirrors similar steps being taken in neighbouring Zurich, where the city council has changed a decades-old law which protected the number of parking spaces for cars in the city.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The law, handed down in 1996, required that the number of parking spots in the city be kept at the same level as at 1990.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210705/why-parking-spots-in-downtown-zurich-are-disappearing/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: Why parking spots in downtown Zurich are disappearing</span></strong></a></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Known as the “historic parking lot compromise”, this meant that every time a parking spot was removed by the city, another one needed to be built or created to replace it.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The city’s ruling Social Democrats argued that more space was needed so that pedestrians can “linger and stroll”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>
