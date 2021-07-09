EXPLAINED: How to use Switzerland’s Covid app in the EU

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The European Union and Switzerland will recognise each other's Covid vaccination certificates from Friday, July 9th.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">This month, 27 EU member states along with Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein adopted common standards to read digital coronavirus certificates.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Proof of vaccination or acquired immunity via a recognised certificate can help travellers avoid restrictions like quarantine on arrival.</span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210708/eu-agrees-to-recognise-switzerlands-vaccination-certificate/">EU agrees to recognise Switzerland’s vaccination certificate</a></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">But member states remain in charge of their own border rules, and reserve the right to impose emergency controls if the epidemic situation deteriorates.</span></p><p class="p4"><strong>Do I need to register the app in each EU state?</strong></p><p class="p4">No. As Switzerland’s app is recognised by the EU, this means that you will simply need to use your Swiss Covid Certificate app and it will be recognised abroad.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The EU has promised “mutual recognition” <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/covid-zertifikat.html#1991222333">of the Swiss app</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">If for some reason you do not have the Swiss app, you can scan your Swiss QR code (i.e. from a paper certificate) into the app in your destination country, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/ab-sofort-ist-das-covid-zertifikat-in-der-eu-gueltig-das-musst-du-wissen-484130373754">the EU has confirmed</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><strong>Do the same rules apply as in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">No. Although the pass will be recognised throughout the EU, the rules in place in the destination country apply rather than those in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">This means, for instance, that there may be a different time period in which you are considered to be fully vaccinated in a destination country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">For example, Austria recognises immunity 22 days after the first dose of vaccine - rather than 14 days after the second vaccine, as is the case in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">There will also be different rules domestically regarding restaurants, events etc, so be sure to check with your destination country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><strong>What about for visiting Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">People from EU states can display their app in Switzerland as the two systems are mutually integrated with each other.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Have there been problems or hiccups in the rollout?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Using the app in Switzerland and abroad can require you to show ID, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/darum-solltest-du-dein-covid-zertifikat-kontrollieren-679263015701">as officials will want to know that you are the person mentioned on the app</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Swiss media has reported that some users have faced problems when the names on the certificate do not line up with the names on ID presented, for instance where a maiden name was used or where a middle name is missing.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Therefore, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health has encouraged everyone to make sure the data appearing on both is identical, otherwise problems may ensue.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">If you find that there are different names on each or other details do not line up, you are encouraged to contact your vaccination centre to have the issue rectified.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><strong>What is the Covid immunity pass?</strong></p><p>This passport, in the form of a QR code on a smartphone or printed out on a piece of paper, must be presented by each traveler at the border.</p><p>It includes identification data and information relating to vaccination (type of vaccine, number of doses received), screening (date of test, negative or positive result), and even serological analysis, namely if the traveler had Covid and has antibodies.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/"><strong>READ MORE: How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass</strong></a></p><p>Switzerland’s Covid-19 immunity certificate has been available since June 7th – and now has a linked app which makes the digitalisation process easier. </p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Both apps are available for free. Here is the link for the <a href="https://apps.apple.com/ch/app/covid-certificate/id1565917320">Apple App store here</a>, and <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ch.admin.bag.covidcertificate.wallet">that for Android</a>. </span><img class="wp-image-642050 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/COVID-Certificate-Check-App.jpg" sizes="(max-width: 646px) 100vw, 646px" srcset="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/COVID-Certificate-Check-App.jpg 646w, https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/COVID-Certificate-Check-App-300x168.jpg 300w, https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/COVID-Certificate-Check-App-80x45.jpg 80w, https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/COVID-Certificate-Check-App-110x61.jpg 110w" alt="" width="646" height="361" /></p><p><em>Switzerland’s Covid-19 certificate app up close. Image: FOPH</em></p>
