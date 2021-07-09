Switzerland hit by nationwide emergency number breakdown

Emergency telephone numbers in large parts of Switzerland, including major cities such as Zurich, Basel and Geneva, have been unavailable since Thursday just before midnight, but the cause of the outage was not immediately clear, operator Swisscom said.

This includes a general national breakdown of emergency numbers 112 and 117 (police), 118 (fire service), and 144 (ambulance).

Swisscom said that the problem appeared to be affecting only landline connections, where calls placed were interrupted after only a few seconds.

By contrast, mobile connections were not affected, Swisscom said.

The operator said it was working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

To find alternative numbers in your canton to dial in case of emergency visit the Alert Swiss website.