Which Swiss credit cards are the cheapest?

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Swiss online product comparison site <a href="https://www.moneyland.ch/en/credit-card-study-switzerland-2021"><span class="s2">Moneyland.ch</span></a> scrutinised 162 cards over a two-year period with the goal of determining which credits cards were the cheapest and the most expensive in Switzerland.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The study showed wide differences between cards, with some cards saving you hundreds of francs per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Which card is cheapest?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ultimately, a major factor underpinning how much you are likely to save is how often you use the card, with the results broken into a variety of categories: frequent users, occasional users and those who intend to use the card abroad.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Result: If you are an occasional user, you can save almost 550 francs in the first two years by choosing the cheapest credit card.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Frequent users can save more than double that - 1,200 francs - by switching to a cheaper card.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Swisscard's American Express Cashback credit card is the big winner, coming out on top both for frequent users and occasional users.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Rather than costing money, it brings in:around 10 francs over two years for non-frequent user, thanks to the bonus points system.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">With all the other cards used in the comparison study, users pay extras, for example for annual fees.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Moneyland points out, however, that these results strongly depend on the use of the card.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The comparison service defines an occasional user as someone who buys 200 francs per month in Switzerland and spends a little less than 1000 euros per year abroad with his card.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Coop Supercard (Visa or Mastercard) is in second place, costing more than 70 francs over two years, with the cashback of around 23 francs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">In total, the card costs 47 francs over two years, or less than 2 francs per month.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Ikea Family credit card, issued by Cembra Money Bank, comes third in the ranking, followed by Migros' Cumulus Mastercard. <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Postfinance's Visa and Mastercard, on the other hand, are in 10th place</span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">What about using the card abroad?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Getting slugged with hidden charges when using your card abroad is a great way to ruin a holiday.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Neon credit card has the lowest costs for transactions due to a favourable exchange rate, with the card costing CHF105.45 in the first two years.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">In terms of yearly fees,<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>those wanting to use the card abroad can save the most with the multi-currency card from Swissquote, which costs 302.5 francs per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">This is closely followed by the multi-currency gold card from Swiss quote, which costs 402.5 francs, followed by the Coop Mastercard/Visa (CHF486.5) and the American Express cash back card (CHF505.5).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">More of the survey's findings can be found <a href="https://www.moneyland.ch/en/credit-card-study-switzerland-2021"><span class="s2">here.</span></a></span></p>
