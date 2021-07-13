Germany’s Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany
Travel news

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Germany's Lufthansa opts for gender-neutral plane greeting
A Lufthansa plane flying near Frankfurt in May. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalgermany

Europe's largest airline group Lufthansa said Tuesday it was retiring "ladies and gentlemen" as an on-board greeting in favour of gender-neutral alternatives.

A spokesman for the German company told AFP the move was intended to make all passengers on board feel welcome, including those who do not identify as male or female.

“Crews are being instructed to choose a greeting that includes all passengers,” he said, adding that “dear guests” or a simple “good morning/good evening” would be used instead.

The new policy, which will be phased in gradually, applies to German flag carrier Lufthansa as well as the group’s Swiss, Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings airlines.

The company said it was responding to a “discussion that is rightly being held in society” about non-binary gender identification and a desire “to value all guests on board”.

Germany has joined the international debate about more inclusive language to take into account diverse gender identities and an increasingly multicultural society.

In recent days major cities including Berlin, Munich and Hamburg said that their transport networks would stop using the word “Schwarzfahren (black riding) to describe travel without a ticket in response to complaints the word had a racist taint.   

READ ALSO: ‘No more Schwarzfahren’: Austrian and German cities to phase out term due to racism concerns

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Do Brits in Switzerland still have to quarantine when travelling to the UK?
FOR MEMBERS

Do Brits in Switzerland still have to quarantine when travelling to the UK?

Returning tourists fuel Zurich’s Covid case spike

Returning tourists fuel Zurich’s Covid case spike

EXPLAINED: How to use Switzerland’s Covid app when travelling in the EU
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: How to use Switzerland’s Covid app when travelling in the EU

EU agrees to recognise Switzerland’s vaccination certificate

EU agrees to recognise Switzerland’s vaccination certificate

Antigen testing for travel now free in Switzerland

FOR MEMBERS

EU Covid certificate: What are the different entry rules in place around Europe?

TRAVEL: How does the new EU Covid certificate work and how do I get one?

COMPARE: What are the entry rules around Europe for American travellers?