UPDATE: Which vaccines are accepted for entry into Switzerland?

After the pandemic began to rage across the globe, several companies in divergent countries each got to work in order to create a vaccine.

While some of these used newer technology, like the Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer jabs, and others used more traditional methods, the result is several different vaccination manufacturers have now brought their shots to market.

With travel starting up again, Switzerland has made it easier for vaccinated people to enter.

However, the list of vaccines accepted for entry is not exactly the same as the list of those administered in Switzerland.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the rules in Switzerland?

Switzerland administers vaccines from only two manufacturers: Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer.

Unlike in most European countries and dozens around the globe, AstraZeneca was never approved for use in Switzerland.

Furthermore, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved in Switzerland, the Swiss government has not purchased any doses – meaning that the vaccine is also not administered here.

Fortunately however for travellers, while Switzerland’s domestically administered vaccine list is relatively short, it does accept a wide variety of vaccines for people wanting to enter the country.

This includes the Covishield vaccine, which is manufactured in India under the AstraZeneca name.

While Switzerland accepts this vaccine, some European countries including France do not – and it has not been approved by the EMA (while Vaxzevria – the other AstraZeneca vaccine – has).

The two vaccines manufactured in China (Sinovac and Sinopharm) are also approved in Switzerland.

However, the Sputnik vaccine – produced in Russia and administered in several countries – is not yet approved for arrival to Switzerland.

People vaccinated with the following will be allowed to enter Switzerland:

Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2 / Comirnaty® / Tozinameran)

Moderna (mRNA-1273 / Spikevax / COVID-19 vaccine Moderna)

AstraZeneca (AZD1222 Vaxzevria®/ Covishield™)

Janssen / Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S)

Sinopharm / BIBP (SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell))

Sinovac (CoronaVac)

The full list is laid out by the Swiss government here.



The European version of AstraZeneca is the same as the Indian version in all but name. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/LongVisual via ZUMA Wire | Camilo Erasso

That means that travellers from the UK, India and Africa who have been inoculated with the Covishield version of the vaccine will be permitted to enter the country, though they may have some issues with onward travel to places like France, where Covishield is still unrecognised.

How do I know if I’ve been vaccinated with Covishield?

The easiest way to check if you’ve been vaccinated with Covishield is to look at your vaccination booklet and see what brand name is listed on there.

If your vaccine certificate states only AstraZeneca, you can check the batch number to find out which version you were vaccinated with.

What proof of vaccination will I need to show?

If you are arriving from elsewhere but were vaccinated in Switzerland, you can simply show your evidence of vaccination you received when you got it.

If you are arriving from the EU, you can either show proof of vaccination or show your app which is compatible with the EU’s Covid certificate.

READ MORE: EU agrees to recognise Switzerland’s vaccination certificate

If you were vaccinated further afield, you need to show the evidence of vaccination in the country in which you were vaccinated.

The proof showing you have been fully vaccinated should be an official document issued by a recognised health authority in your country of residence.

The document, which can be either on your smart phone or in paper form, must have your name and date of birth, dates when both doses were administered (or a single dose in case of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine), as well as the name and batch number of the vaccine.