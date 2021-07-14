Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

<p><strong>Swiss health officials fear an increase in hospitalisations</strong></p><p>The rate of coronavirus-related hospitalisations is relatively low right now.</p><p>However, the Covid-19 Task Force issued an alert about a probable increase in hospitalisations <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210713/delta-variant-responsible-for-nearly-80-percent-of-new-cases-in-switzerland/">linked to the fast-spreading and highly contagious</a> Delta variant, which now accounts for nearly 80 percent of cases in Switzerland.</p><p>The Task Force based its forecast on the experience of the United Kingdom, where the Delta variant has been predominant for some time.</p><p>Since vaccination coverage is lower in Switzerland that in the UK (42 percent versus 52 percent), hospital admissions here are expected to increase sharply in the coming weeks</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210713/delta-variant-responsible-for-nearly-80-percent-of-new-cases-in-switzerland/">Delta variant responsible for nearly 80 percent of new cases in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><strong>About 67 percent of Geneva residents have Covid immunity</strong></p><p>Some 67 percent of the Geneva population has developed antibodies against coronavirus, <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/12343007-a-geneve-67-de-la-population-possede-des-anticorps-contre-le-covid19.html#timeline-anchor-1626186194194">according to a study</a> conducted by the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE).</p><p>In half of the cases, this immunity is due to infection and in the other half to vaccination.</p><p>In December, only 22 percent of Geneva had Covid immunity, so this increase is a positive development.</p><p>Among people 75 years and older, immunity reaches 95 percent, but it is lower in younger age groups. </p><p>For the study’s authors, however, the immunity level remains too low.</p><p><strong>Zurich Airport struggles to deal with fake Covid certificates</strong></p><p>The number of forged health passes at the Zurich Airport is growing, as more and more people travelling abroad is increasing steadily.</p><p>The airport lacks the resources to check the authenticity of all the certificates, but said that obtaining a falsified document is becoming increasingly easy online, even though the Federal Office of Informatics and Telecommunications claims the document is tamper-proof and no signs of a hacker attack have been spotted.</p><p><strong>UPDATED: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/">How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass</a></strong></p><p><strong>SWISS introduces gender-sensitive greetings</strong></p><p>Following the lead of its mother company, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210713/germanys-lufthansa-opts-for-gender-neutral-plane-greeting/">Lufthansa, t</a>he national flagship carrier is also phasing out its old “Ladies and gentlemen" greeting and using gender-neutral “Dear guests” instead”.</p><p>The decision resulted from a wide-ranging discussions focusing on “valuing all passengers.”</p><p>“The crews are required to choose a form of address that appeals to all passengers”, the airline said.</p><p>Also, SWISS is the first airline flying out of Switzerland with sustainable aviation fuel, which company CEO Dieter Vranckx called “a milestone for Swiss aviation".</p><p>https://twitter.com/FlySWISS/status/1414866095828316165</p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
