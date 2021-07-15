MAPS: The best commuter towns when working in Geneva

<p>Geneva is kind of an enclave in the southwest extremity of Switzerland, surrounded by the lake on one side, and France and canton of Vaud on the other.</p><p>Much of Geneva’s workforce is native – that is, those living in the city itself or the outlying communities of the small canton.</p><p>But a large number of employees come either from Vaud or France; in the latter case, these commuters are known as <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200807/the-number-of-cross-border-workers-in-switzerland-has-grown-slightly/">cross-border workers</a>.</p><p><a href="http://institutions.ville-geneve.ch/fr/bm/interroge/archives-questions-reponses/detail/question/combien-de-personnes-viennent-travailler-tous-les-jours-a-geneve-peut-on-evaluer-le-nombre-qui/">Figures</a> from Geneva’s statistical office (OCSTAT) indicate that well over 26,000 people commute to work in the city from Vaud, and over 90,000 from the nearby French regions of Haute-Savoie and Ain.</p><p>Statistics aside, these are best commuter towns on both sides of the border.</p><p><iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=11T1I9RMJdoPhLB27xyBkBYPKWbl9a0y1&hl=en" width="640" height="480"></iframe></p><p><em>The towns can be seen here. Hover over each blue marking to see the town. Image: Google Maps</em></p><p><strong>Vaud</strong></p><p><strong>Nyon</strong></p><p>Of the 26,000-plus workers mentioned above, most — nearly 15,000 — come from this small town, according to OCSTAT.</p><p>This community of about 22,000 people lies just 30 km from Geneva, making for a short commute by train (10 minutes) and about 20 minutes by the motorway, depending on the time of day and traffic.</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-647134" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/NYON.jpeg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Nyon. By Alexey M. - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,</em></div><p>The commune itself is historic and quaint, with a 500-year-old fortress perched above the town and overlooking Lake Geneva and the Alps.</p><p>Because of its proximity to Geneva, rents in Nyon are quite high — not as high as in Geneva itself, but a three-room flat could cost anywhere between 1,200 and 1,600 francs a month.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210428/why-are-genevas-rents-the-highest-in-switzerland/">Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Rolle</strong></p><p>A bit farther afield than Nyon (35 km) lies another commuter town, Rolle.</p><p>With a population of about 5,500, it is much smaller than Nyon, but just as pretty and scenically located along the shores of Lake Geneva.</p><p>As it is situated almost at a midpoint between Geneva and Vaud’s capital, Lausanne, Rolle’s residents are likely to commute to either one of these cities.</p><p>For those employed in Geneva, the commute takes 25 minutes by train and, depending on traffic, 30 minutes or so by motorway.</p><p>Rents, however, are on par with Nyon, possibly because Rolle is conveniently located in proximity to both Geneva and Lausanne, the latter being home to a number of multinational companies and organisations, including Philip Morris, the Federal Polytechnic Institute (EPFL), and International Olympic Committee.</p><p><strong>Coppet</strong></p><p>With only 10 km separating this tiny town of about 3,000 residents from Geneva, it is just a quick drive to the city (traffic jams notwithstanding) or 11 minutes by regional (RE) train.</p><p>The town is mainly known as one of the residences of Madame de Stael, a prominent 18<sup>th</sup> – 19<sup>th</sup>-century French aristocrat, whose <a href="https://www.chateaudecoppet.com">château</a> still stands.</p><p> </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-647133 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Coppet-Fontaine-1-641x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Coppet Fontaine. By Roland Zumbühl, www.picswiss.ch - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,</em></div><p>Given its proximity to Geneva, rents in Coppet are quite high, on average upwards of 2,000 for a three to four room apartment.</p><p><strong>France</strong></p><p><strong>Annemasse</strong></p><p>About 41 percent of all cross-border workers in Geneva come from this town of about 36,000 in Haute-Savoie, located only 10 km from Geneva.</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-647132" src="https://www.thelocal.at/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Annemasse_120411-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>The train station at Annemasse. Von NAC - Eigenes Werk, CC BY-SA 3.0,</em></div><p>A commute takes about 15 minutes by car (in good traffic), seven minutes by train, or 25 minutes by line 17 tram.</p><p>Since Annemasse is practically a suburb of Geneva, rents are not cheap — upwards of 900 euros for a three-room flat. </p><p><strong>St-Julien-en-Genevois</strong></p><p>A sizeable portion of the town’s population of 16,000 is employed in Geneva, located only 11 km away.</p><p>It takes about 15 minutes in good traffic conditions to reach Geneva by car, 27 minutes by train, and half an hour by bus.</p><p>Here too, three-room apartments rent for at least 900 euros, and oftentimes more.</p><p><strong>Ferney-Voltaire</strong></p><p>This community of 10,000 people is so close to Geneva, it is practically adjacent to the Geneva airport.</p><p>A drive takes about 12 minutes and a bus 20 minutes.</p><p>Housing costs here are the highest of the two other commuter towns — monthly rents for two rooms exceed 1,000 euros.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210622/explained-why-are-major-swiss-cities-so-expensive/">EXPLAINED: Why are major Swiss cities so expensive?</a></strong></p>
