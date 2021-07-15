MAPS: The best commuter towns when working in Geneva

Geneva is kind of an enclave in the southwest extremity of Switzerland, surrounded by the lake on one side, and France and canton of Vaud on the other.

Much of Geneva’s workforce is native – that is, those living in the city itself or the outlying communities of the small canton.

But a large number of employees come either from Vaud or France; in the latter case, these commuters are known as cross-border workers.

Figures from Geneva’s statistical office (OCSTAT) indicate that well over 26,000 people commute to work in the city from Vaud, and over 90,000 from the nearby French regions of Haute-Savoie and Ain.

Statistics aside, these are best commuter towns on both sides of the border.

The towns can be seen here. Hover over each blue marking to see the town. Image: Google Maps

Vaud

Nyon

Of the 26,000-plus workers mentioned above, most — nearly 15,000 — come from this small town, according to OCSTAT.

This community of about 22,000 people lies just 30 km from Geneva, making for a short commute by train (10 minutes) and about 20 minutes by the motorway, depending on the time of day and traffic.

Nyon. By Alexey M. – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

The commune itself is historic and quaint, with a 500-year-old fortress perched above the town and overlooking Lake Geneva and the Alps.

Because of its proximity to Geneva, rents in Nyon are quite high — not as high as in Geneva itself, but a three-room flat could cost anywhere between 1,200 and 1,600 francs a month.

Rolle

A bit farther afield than Nyon (35 km) lies another commuter town, Rolle.

With a population of about 5,500, it is much smaller than Nyon, but just as pretty and scenically located along the shores of Lake Geneva.

As it is situated almost at a midpoint between Geneva and Vaud’s capital, Lausanne, Rolle’s residents are likely to commute to either one of these cities.

For those employed in Geneva, the commute takes 25 minutes by train and, depending on traffic, 30 minutes or so by motorway.

Rents, however, are on par with Nyon, possibly because Rolle is conveniently located in proximity to both Geneva and Lausanne, the latter being home to a number of multinational companies and organisations, including Philip Morris, the Federal Polytechnic Institute (EPFL), and International Olympic Committee.

Coppet

With only 10 km separating this tiny town of about 3,000 residents from Geneva, it is just a quick drive to the city (traffic jams notwithstanding) or 11 minutes by regional (RE) train.

The town is mainly known as one of the residences of Madame de Stael, a prominent 18th – 19th-century French aristocrat, whose château still stands.

Coppet Fontaine. By Roland Zumbühl, www.picswiss.ch – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Given its proximity to Geneva, rents in Coppet are quite high, on average upwards of 2,000 for a three to four room apartment.

France

Annemasse

About 41 percent of all cross-border workers in Geneva come from this town of about 36,000 in Haute-Savoie, located only 10 km from Geneva.

The train station at Annemasse. Von NAC – Eigenes Werk, CC BY-SA 3.0,

A commute takes about 15 minutes by car (in good traffic), seven minutes by train, or 25 minutes by line 17 tram.

Since Annemasse is practically a suburb of Geneva, rents are not cheap — upwards of 900 euros for a three-room flat.

St-Julien-en-Genevois

A sizeable portion of the town’s population of 16,000 is employed in Geneva, located only 11 km away.

It takes about 15 minutes in good traffic conditions to reach Geneva by car, 27 minutes by train, and half an hour by bus.

Here too, three-room apartments rent for at least 900 euros, and oftentimes more.

Ferney-Voltaire

This community of 10,000 people is so close to Geneva, it is practically adjacent to the Geneva airport.

A drive takes about 12 minutes and a bus 20 minutes.

Housing costs here are the highest of the two other commuter towns — monthly rents for two rooms exceed 1,000 euros.

