Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong>Swiss vegetables are victims of heavy rains</strong></p><p>The inclement weather of the past weeks has damaged crops across the country, making locally grown vegetables scarce.</p><p>The Association of Swiss Vegetable Producers <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/gemueseproduzenten-befuerchten-dass-schweizer-gemuese-knapp-wird-299372583657">said</a> that due to continued rain, hail and thunderstorms, there will be shortage of carrots, onions, celery, cauliflower and lettuce — not only this year, but likely until spring of 2022.</p><p>"The situation is unlikely to improve in the next few weeks, and we can’t re-sow in this weather," according to Markus Waber, the association’s vice director.</p><p>This means Swiss consumers will have to rely more on imports.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210714/intense-continuous-rain-switzerland-extends-heavy-weather-forecast-until-end-of-week/">‘Intense continuous rain’: Switzerland extends heavy weather forecast until end of week</a></strong></p><p><strong>Compulsory vaccination is debated in Switzerland</strong></p><p>Following the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210713/opinion-macron-is-now-coercing-the-french-into-getting-vaccinated-and-it-seems-that-they-like-it/">example of France</a>, which is making Covid vaccination for healthcare workers mandatory, similar discussions are ongoing in Switzerland as well.</p><p>“Vaccination is the only way to successfully combat this pandemic. Unvaccinated people must be aware of this”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/jetzt-steht-die-impfpflicht-auch-in-der-schweiz-zur-debatte-602007729474">said</a> Andreas Widmer, an infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital in Basel. </p><p>He calls for mandatory vaccination for hospital staff who work with particularly vulnerable people, such as cancer, leukemia or transplant patients.</p><p>The debate is likely to get more heated, as many people — including some medical workers — have spoken against obligatory inoculation.</p><p>The Swiss government has been emphatic in <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210317/reader-question-will-switzerland-make-the-coronavirus-vaccine-compulsory/">saying</a> that the vaccine would remain voluntary.</p><p>However, in the past Health Minister Alain Berset <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210317/reader-question-will-switzerland-make-the-coronavirus-vaccine-compulsory/">pointed out</a> that he is “open” to mandating the vaccine for those who work in the healthcare sector and elderly care homes.</p><p>“If an employee refuses, then they would have to work elsewhere, in a place where they don’t come in contact with people at risk,” Berset said.</p><p><strong>European Union excludes Switzerland from its research programme</strong></p><p>After the <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210526/significant-differences-switzerland-cuts-talks-with-eu-over-cooperation-agreement/">breakdown of talks</a> between Bern and Brussels in May, the EU is treating Switzerland as a “non-associated third country”.</p><p>This means Swiss research projects <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/schweiz-kann-bis-auf-weiteres-nicht-an-horizon-forschungsprogramm-der-eu-teilnehmen-285018863017">will no longer receive</a> any funding from the EU, including from Horizon Europe, a multi-billion -euro programme which funds research and innovation throughout the Union.</p><p><strong>Home office puts new employees off work</strong></p><p>Many people who started their new jobs by working from home during the pandemic have quit after a short time.</p><p>That’s because teleworking strengthened their sense of isolation and insecurity.</p><p>“Due to the lack of human contact, many new employees can’t situate themselves" in a home job, a representative of Swiss trade union told <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/homeoffice-verleidet-neuen-mitarbeitenden-den-job-816611482265">20 Minuten news outlet.</a></p><p>As a result, demand for jobs “with direct human contact” has increased, he said.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210625/home-office-will-the-pandemic-change-the-way-switzerland-works/">‘Home office’: Will the pandemic change the way Switzerland works?</a></strong></p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-646946 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/pexels-ken-tomita-389818-1-646x431-1-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Telework is not everybody's cup of tea. Photo by Ken Tomita from Pexels</em></span></p><p><strong>Good news on the financial front</strong></p><p>The Swiss stock exchange is set to experience a <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/marches-financiers-la-bourse-suisse-devrait-conna-tre-un-2e-semestre-faste-id16675159.html">prosperous second half of 2021</a> amid positive outlook for economic recovery.</p><p>After a sharp decline in the first half of the year, trading volumes are expected to be more vigorous in the last six months of 2021.</p><p>Brokers active on the Zurich market are optimistic, "because the world economy seems to pick up faster and stronger than expected," a<a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/marches-financiers-la-bourse-suisse-devrait-conna-tre-un-2e-semestre-faste-id16675159.html">ccording to André Buck,</a> sales manager at SIX, the operator of the Swiss Stock Exchange.</p><p> </p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
Member comments