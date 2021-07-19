Is Swiss supermarket Migros about to start selling alcohol and cigarettes?

Migros was founded in 1925 by Swiss businessman Gottlieb Duttweiler.

One of the founding principles of the organisation was that the health of customers was paramount – and as a result, outlets would not sell alcohol or cigarettes.

Almost 100 years later and despite significant expansion, Migros outlets still uphold this core promise.

At a vote in November however, this could be set to change.

Migros will hold its delegate assembly in November and is set to vote on whether or not to keep the ban in place.

Migros spokeswoman Christina Maurer told 20 Minutes that several Migros stores want to start selling alcohol and tobacco.

“Many delegates have raise the issue recently” Maurer said.

In order to allow the sale of alcohol and tobacco, the delegates would need to vote to change the underlying rules drawn up by Duttweiler so long ago.

Maurer said she would consider the issue “through a democratic ballot of all members of the cooperative”.

Some on social media spoke out against the change and said it represented a departure from the organisations core values for profit.

Others however point out that it is not the first time the company has made money from selling booze and smokes.

Migros subsidiaries Migrolino and Denner both sell alcohol and cigarettes, while Migros itself currently sells alcohol and tobacco via the internet under the Le Shop banner.