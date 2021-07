After days of unrelenting torrential rain last week, water levels in many Swiss lakes and rivers are slowly dropping.

In the the worst flooding in more than a decade, banks on Lake Zurich broke, while levels on Lakes Lucerne, Biel and Thun rose dangerously high.

But even though some areas of the country were flooded, the damage was far less significant than during the Swiss floods of 2005 and 2007.

In 2021, Switzerland suffered no weather-related casualties — unlike western Germany, where at least 165 people were found dead as of Wednesday July 20th.

Dozens of people also died in Belgium, bringing the total in Western Europe to over 200.

As both Germany and Switzerland have similar topography experienced similar weather, why was Switzerland affected less than its neighbour?

Experts say the intensity of rain and the volume of water dumped on both nations made a huge difference.

“In Switzerland, the cumulative amount of water over the last two days of rain was 50 to 70 millimetres, while in Germany about 160 millimetres fell over the same period —two to three times more”, hydraulic engineer Philippe Heller told RTS public broadcaster.

Levels similar to those in western Germany were measured in Ticino, which was lashed by 200 millimetres of rain.

However, this kind of precipitation is more common on the southern side of the Alps because of the region’s proximity to the Mediterranean, according to Yves Karrer from the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology.

“The natural rivers are adapted to such quantities. In Germany, on the other hand, it was probably the event of the century”, he said in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger.

The newspaper also noted that the situation is less comparable with that in Germany than with the floods that hit Switzerland in 2005.

In 2005, floods in Switzerland caused major damage. Photo by BRUNO FERRANDEZ / AFP

“The fact that the damage is much smaller now than it was then is a consequence of the measures taken. The federal government and the cantons have invested 4.5 billion francs in flood protection since the 2005 floods”.

