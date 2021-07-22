Swiss bureaucracy: Ten tasks you can do online in Vaud

The Internet has changed our lives in many ways, and conducting official business online has become easier and more widespread.

Vaud, along with other cantons, is encouraging residents to do as much as possible on the Internet, especially during the pandemic, so as not to crowd public spaces.

“The secure online portal allows you to access all of Vaud administration’s online services”, the canton’s website says.

Here are 10 bits of bureaucracy you can do online if you live in Vaud

Electronic identity

Besides getting a handle of the technical aspects, the most difficult tasks to perform online are often the first.

This is because you’ll need to set everything up, which will be difficult – particularly if there are certain ID requirements.

For some of the services, you will need to create an “electronic identity”, which can be established — you guessed it — online.

Taxes

Gone are the days when people did their taxes by hand — though some traditionalists may still prefer this way of filling out the declaration and then sending it out to tax authorities through the post.

But for those who want to tackle this unpleasant task in the most convenient way possible, Vaud is offering forms that can be filled out and sent online.

Before you even begin to prepare the declaration, you can calculate how much tax you owe.

Instructions on downloading the paperwork for various operating systems can be found here.

You can also request an extension of the tax filing deadline online.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What can I deduct from my tax bill in Switzerland?

Civil status documentation

In case you need any documents or certificates relating to your civil status, such as registration of birth, marriage, divorce, death, or any other official paperwork pertaining to changes in your family.

Almost all kinds of official business can be carried out here, including changing your name.

You can do this through this link.

Health insurance subsidies

If you need financial help to pay your health insurance premiums, you can evaluate whether you are entitled to the cantonal subsidies and request them by filling out this online form.

Motor vehicles

You can beat the notoriously long queues and wait time at the Motor Vehicles Office (Service cantonal des automobiles) by doing these bits of business online.

Ask for a replacement if your driver’s license is lost.

Report a change of address or change the date for your car’s inspection.

Report the change of vehicle.

Last but not least, Covid vaccine

You can make an appointment for the shot on the dedicated site.

READ MORE: How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Vaud

In addition to these tasks, you can also find useful information on the cantonal site, including where to seek psychological help and dates of school vacations until 2026.