Swiss rail travel: What compensation you are entitled to if your train is cancelled?

<p>On Wednesday, the Swiss media <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-enfants-etaient-en-pleurs-des-voyageurs-de-trains-de-nuit-laisses-en-plan-a-zurich-id16693921.html">reported</a> an incident that happened at the Zurich station on July 18th: the night train going to Budapest was four wagons short.</p><p>Passengers who had reserved seats on the missing carriages could therefore not board, and tempers flared, causing chaos on the platform. </p><p>Although the train in question is operated by the Austrian Federal Railways, it was up to the Swiss railways (SBB) to resolve the mess in the middle of the night.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210702/the-pleasure-of-punctuality-why-are-the-swiss-so-obsessed-with-being-on-time/"><strong>‘The pleasure of punctuality’: Why are the Swiss so obsessed with being on time?</strong></a></p><p>Stranded passengers were put up in hotels and their tickets will be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the price. </p><p>“This refund leaves much to be desired, since travellers are in no way responsible for what happened”, said <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-enfants-etaient-en-pleurs-des-voyageurs-de-trains-de-nuit-laisses-en-plan-a-zurich-id16693921.html">Blick newspaper</a>.</p><p><strong>This incident raises the question of what kind of compensation can stranded travellers claim in Switzerland if their train is cancelled?</strong></p><p>As is the case with airline travel, these incidents are compensated in accordance with the European Union’s “<a href="https://europa.eu/youreurope/citizens/travel/passenger-rights/rail/index_en.htm">Rail Passenger Rights</a>” regulation, which applies to train travel within the EU. </p><p>Switzerland has compensation guidelines relating to both domestic and international travel.</p><p>For instance, on the national network, you are entitled to recoup 25 percent of the ticket price for delays of 60 minutes or more. For a delay of 120 minutes or more — which was the case with the Budapest-bound train — 50 percent of the ticket price is refunded.</p><p>The same compensation rules apply to international travel. The only exceptions are TGV connections, where refunds can be claimed for delays of 30 minutes or more.</p><p>More compensation regulations — including those relating to cancellations and lost luggage — as well as refund claim forms, can be found <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/station-services/after-your-journey/passenger-rights.html">here.</a></p><p><strong>What can you do to get better compensation for disrupted train travel?</strong></p><p>As refunds offered by SBB only partially cover your expenses, the only way to recoup the entire sum is to take out a travel cancellation insurance.</p><p>It applies to all travel, not just by rail.</p><p>However, before signing on, read the conditions carefully to see what exclusions apply. The Local has covered this subject in detail in this article:</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210706/covid-travel-cancellations-what-costs-will-swiss-insurers-cover/">Covid travel cancellations: What costs will Swiss insurers cover?</a></strong></p>
