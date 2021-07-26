EXPLAINED: How applying for social benefits could see your Swiss work permit cancelled

<p>Unfortunately for many residency permit holders, there are a number of ways in which this permit can be cancelled for certain activity. </p><p>This includes providing false information in an official capacity, committing crimes and threatening public order. </p><p>This also includes applying for social assistance. </p><p>Switzerland wants immigrants to be self sufficient, meaning that asking for state assistance could be an indication you will continue to do so down the line. </p><p>The Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA) provides for the possibility of downgrading or revoking the permit of a person receiving social assistance.</p><p>This means authorities may decide to downgrade permanent residence permits to temporary ones, or withdraw them altogether, if someone has applied for benefits.</p><p>The revision of FNIA in 2019 extended the consequences of social assistance even to C permit holders, meaning that <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/themen/aufenthalt/eu_efta/ausweis_c_eu_efta.html">sweeping rights and protections</a> normally conferred by this particular permit in relation to long-term permanent residence could be nullified.</p><p>This would impact not only third country nationals, but also EU/EFTA citizens living in Switzerland.</p><p>To avoid these potentially tough consequences, many foreign nationals abstain from seeking financial help.</p><p>A study from Zurich’s University of Applied Sciences showed that during the shutdown in 2020, foreigners were afraid to claim social benefits due to the risk of losing their residence permit.</p><p>And RTS public broadcaster also <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/12365581-des-permis-c-renoncent-a-laide-sociale-par-crainte-dune-expulsion.html">reports</a> that “an increasing number of foreign nationals refrain from requesting social assistance for fear of losing the right to remain in Switzerland”.</p><p>There are no official numbers on how many people actually lost their permits after applying for welfare, but the risk is definitely there.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210521/a-feeling-of-belonging-what-its-like-to-become-swiss/">‘A feeling of belonging’: What it’s like to become Swiss</a></strong></p><p><strong>Do immigrants apply for social benefits in Switzerland? </strong></p><p>The rightwing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) <a href="https://www.svp.ch/news/artikel/referate/sozialbetrug-zerstoert-den-sozialstaat/">often refers</a> in derogatory terms to immigrants who claim welfare benefits as soon as they set foot on Swiss soil.</p><p>This stance has sparked a number of anti-foreigner referendums that the party has launched over the years.</p><p>Official data doesn’t support this stereotype of money-grabbing immigrants, but figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) indicate that most social aid in Switzerland does go to foreign nationals.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-648455 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/graph-451x431.jpg" alt="" width="451" height="431" /></p><p>No distinction is made, however, regarding the status of the welfare recipients — whether they are refugees, asylum seekers, or permit holders.</p><p>It is important to note that this chart is from 2019 — the latest statistics available to date. They don’t reflect the higher number of people who sought financial assistance during the Covid pandemic in 2020.</p><p>In fact, Switzerland has adopted a tough attitude toward immigrants who receive social assistance: for instance, they are <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20171229/becoming-swiss-will-be-harder-from-january/">excluded from applying</a> for Swiss citizenship if they had been on welfare in the three years prior to their application.</p><p>An exception is made if the benefits are paid back in full.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210326/how-do-the-swiss-really-feel-about-foreigners/">How do the Swiss really feel about foreigners?</a></strong></p>
Member comments