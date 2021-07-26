Weather: Thunderstorms predicted for central and southern Switzerland on Monday afternoon

Weather: Thunderstorms predicted for central and southern Switzerland on Monday afternoon
30,000 lightning bolts hit Switzerland over the weekend. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
After a few days of sunny and dry weather, heavy rains and hail storms have resumed in Swiss regions over the weekend. This is what the situation is right now and what is expected for the coming days.

Swiss federal weather forecasters have predicted heavy storms for much of central and southern Switzerland from Monday lunchtime onwards. 

Forecasters have predicted a severity of 3 out of a possible 4. The strongest storms are predicted from 1pm to 6pm. 

The following tweet shows where the heaviest storms are forecast. 

Thunderstorms and heavy rains raged across Switzerland, and about 30,000 lightning bolts hit overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

Some areas, including central Switzerland and Ticino, were particularly impacted, flooding basements, blocking roads, and disrupting rail traffic. However, no one was hurt.

In Appenzell, over 33.2 millimeters of rain fell in 10 minutes on Saturday evening — the largest accumulations of precipitation ever measured in such a short time in Switzerland.

In Appenzell Ausserrhoden, large hail stones were dumped on several localities.

READ MORE: Floods: Why was Switzerland impacted less severely than Germany?

What is the forecast for this week?

“We have survived the worst for now,” said Stefan Scherrer, meteorologist at MeteoNews.

After Monday’s storms, individual showers or thunderstorms may continue sporadically for the remainder of the week, “but they will not be severe”.

For the next few days, Scherrer predicts changeable weather.

The sun will peek through the clouds occasionally, interspersing with rain thunderstorms, he said.

Overall, the situation is not expected to be as dire as it had been in the past 10 days, with Swiss lakes and rivers swelling, bursting their banks and flooding nearby areas.

The level of lakes and rivers has fallen to near-normal or normal levels.

READ MORE: Weather update: Lake Zurich bursts banks, Lucerne preparing for flooding

