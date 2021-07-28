Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

<p><strong>Ticino impacted by wild weather</strong></p><p>Heavy downpour that has been impacting parts of Ticino since Monday has caused flooding and landslides.</p><p>It has never rained so much in the canton in the space of two days since measurements began in 1918, according to Meteonews.</p><p>https://twitter.com/MeteoNewsAG/status/1420039503683756035</p><p>And as the situation is not expected to improve today, <a href="https://www4.ti.ch/di/pol/comunicazioni/comunicati-stampa/dettaglio-comunicati-stampa/?user_polizia_pi1[newsId]=191818">authorities</a> are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and not to stop on bridges and along waterways.</p><p><strong>Weather damages crops across Switzerland</strong></p><p>Among those most affected by the heavy rains, hail storms and flooding of the past two weeks are numerous Swiss farmers, whose fields were destroyed and entire crops badly damaged.</p><p>"This will be a bad year for plant cultivation across all crops, with poor yields and lower quality than usual," said <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/bauern-beklagen-massive-ernteausfaelle-wegen-unwetter-sommer-255127970157">Markus Ritter</a>, president of Switzerland’s farming association.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-648703 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/flooded-field.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>A flooded near Daillens, western Switzerland. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP</em></span></span></div><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210721/floods-why-was-switzerland-impacted-less-severely-than-germany/">Floods: Why was Switzerland impacted less severely than Germany?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Vaccination: Switzerland lags behind its European neighbours</strong></p><p>To date, over <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/suisse/12375015-les-hopitaux-se-reorganisent-en-vue-dune-potentielle-4e-vague-de-covid.html#timeline-anchor-1627402968549">47 percent</a> of the Swiss population has been fully vaccinated, but that rate is lower than its neighbours' Germany, Italy, Austria, and even Liechtenstein. Only France trails behind.</p><p>Swiss health officials say the pace of inoculations slowed down because of summer travel and hope the campaign will pick up from September.</p><p> </p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-648704 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/graph-1-611x431.jpg" alt="" width="611" height="431" /></p><p> </p><p><strong>Switzerland has one millionaire for six inhabitants</strong></p><p>This means that there are more wealthy people per capita here than almost anywhere else in the world.</p><p>That’s because Swiss economic situation remains stable despite the pandemic and taxation is low. “The risk of higher taxes for high-income people is controlled in Switzerland, unlike some places abroad”, according to an<a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/les-avocats-suisses-les-attirent-la-suisse-terre-daccueil-pour-milliardaires-id16707097.html"> analysis</a> by UBS Bank.</p><p>Also, in Switzerland the debt ratio has stagnated at 40 percent of gross domestic product. By comparison, in Germany it is around 70 percent, and France, it exceeds 100 percent.</p><p>“Those looking for a place with stable institutions and established luxury venues in global luxury markets are likely to increasingly set their sights on Switzerland”, said UBS economist Katharina Hofer.</p><p><strong>And in sports news…</strong></p><p>Vladimir Petkovic, who for the past seven years coached Switzerland’s national football team (The Nati) and is credited with taking the team to the the Euro 2020 quarter-finals in June of this year, <a href="https://www.football.ch/sfv/nationalteams/a-team/news/nationalcoach-vladimir-petkovic-verlaesst-den-sfv-und-wechselt-zu-girondins-bordeaux.aspx">will leave the Nati</a> for France’s Girondins Bordeaux.</p><p>The Swiss National Football Team has not yet announced who will be Petkovic’s replacement.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: ‘<a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210701/we-dont-like-france-germany-or-italy-how-linguistic-diversity-unites-swiss-football-fans/">We don’t like France, Germany or Italy’: How linguistic diversity unites Swiss football fans</a></strong></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
