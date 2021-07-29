Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong>Unvaccinated health professionals must get screened, government says</strong></p><p>Given a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus infections in Switzerland, Health Minister Alain Berset said that no further restrictions will be lifted in August, as originally planned.</p><p>He also told cantonal health directors that “repeated and targeted” tests should be required for health professionals who have not been vaccinated or recovered from Covid as a way to curb further outbreaks.</p><p>As for visitors to hospitals or elder care homes, a valid Covid certificate must be shown at entry to avoid introducing the virus into healthcare facilities, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/berne-renonce-a-prevoir-de-nouveaux-assouplissements-353244366150">Berset said.</a></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210728/switzerland-considers-covid-certificates-for-restaurants-as-vaccination-rates-slow/">Switzerland considers Covid certificates for restaurants as vaccination rates slow</a></strong></p><p><strong>More tests to be also carried out in schools</strong></p><p>With a new school year starting in the second half of August, health officials are <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/berne-renonce-a-prevoir-de-nouveaux-assouplissements-353244366150">urging</a> cantons to continue frequent tests on students and unvaccinated teachers. This practice would detect and isolate asymptomatic individuals and prevent new outbreaks.</p><p>"Despite the proven effect of repeated tests, the measure has not yet taken hold in the whole of Switzerland”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/berne-renonce-a-prevoir-de-nouveaux-assouplissements-353244366150">Health Ministry</a> pointed out.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-648932 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/testkid.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="422" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Testing in schools should become more widespread, authorities say. Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP</em></span></div><p><strong>If your name isn’t Müller, don’t run for office in Switzerland</strong></p><p>People whose names sound foreign are less likely to get elected to public offices, according to a joint <a href="https://www.unilu.ch/news/studie-zur-diskriminierung-bei-schweizer-wahlen-6035/">study</a> from the universities of Lucerne and Geneva.</p><p>The study's authors found that the candidates who don’t have typically Swiss names (or who have typically foreign ones) are often removed from party lists — a phenomenon that is more common among right than left-wing parties and voters.</p><p>This discrimination is the reason why “people with a migration background are severely underrepresented” in Swiss politics, <a href="https://www.unilu.ch/news/studie-zur-diskriminierung-bei-schweizer-wahlen-6035/">the study noted.</a></p><p><strong> Zurich and Lausanne among top 20 of the world’s best cities for students</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.topuniversities.com/city-rankings/2022">new ranking</a> by Quacquarelli Symonds education consultants (QS) provides an overview of the best places to live and study around the world.</p><p>Out of 115 cities surveyed, Zurich is the 7th position, mostly because its polytechnic institute, ETH Zurich, is the highest-ranked university in continental Europe by another QS study.</p><p>As for Lausanne, in the 19th place, it is highly ranked because it is home to ETH’s sister school, the Federal Polytechnic Institute (EPFL).</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210728/these-are-the-most-and-least-likeable-cantons-in-switzerland/">These are the most and least likeable cantons in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
