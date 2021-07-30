Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong>Covid-related hospitalisations are up</strong></p><p>As the number of infections has increased drastically throughout July, the rate of coronavirus patients admitted to Swiss hospitals has also risen.</p><p>In the week of July 19th to 25th, the number of people in intensive care units due to Covid went up by 33 percent — from 48 to 63 cases, according to the <a href="https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/epidemiologic/hosp?time=14d">Federal Office of Public Health</a> (FOPH).</p><p>However, the number is still well below the threshold of 120 hospital admissions per day that the Federal Council <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/corona-normalisierung-vorlaeufig-abgeblasen-762947074194">has set</a> for tightening of rules.</p><p><strong>Number of cases high, but stable</strong></p><p>The number of coronavirus infections had skyrocketed from just above 100 a day at the end of June to more than 800 by July 23rd. This spike in cases is attributed primarily to unvaccinated tourists returning to Switzerland from abroad.</p><p>This has prompted Swiss heath experts to predict that numbers will <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210723/covid-19-could-switzerland-implement-new-colour-coded-travel-rules/">continue to soar,</a> with 1,000 daily infections expected the week of July 23rd to 30th.</p><p>So far, however, this has not happened. As of Thursday, July 29th, FOPH <a href="https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview">reported</a> 827 new cases.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210723/covid-19-could-switzerland-implement-new-colour-coded-travel-rules/">Covid-19: Could Switzerland implement new, colour-coded travel rules?</a></strong> </p><p><strong>France donates food for the poor in Geneva</strong></p><p>In an unusual role reversal between France and Switzerland, the French border region of Haute Savoie <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/la-france-voisine-cede-12-tonnes-de-pates-a-la-fondation-partage-377217073501">donated</a> 12 tonnes of pasta to the association called Partage, which distributes food to the most destitute residents of Geneva.</p><p>According to the association, this “cross-border donation perfectly illustrates the solidarity of Greater Geneva” — the region that encompasses both sides of the Swiss-French border.</p><p>Slower economy during the pandemic impacted particularly <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200510/coronavirus-crisis-lays-bare-poverty-in-geneva-as-thousands-queue-for-food/">Geneva’s undocumented workers</a> and other vulnerable groups already living on the edge.</p><p>The food drive still continues in the city and, on a smaller scale, in some other Swiss regions as well.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-649139 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/159-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Thousands of Geneva residents queued up to receive free food during the pandemic in 2020. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP</em></span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210726/reader-question-can-i-lose-my-swiss-work-permit-if-i-apply-for-social-benefits/">EXPLAINED: How applying for social benefits could see your Swiss work permit cancelled</a></strong></p><p><strong>Media criticizes “runaway” Swiss government</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.lematin.ch/story/covid-19-de-si-longues-vacances-au-conseil-federal-549935262774">Le Matin</a> newspaper is wondering why the Federal Council is away on vacation while the number of infections in Switzerland is high and the rate of vaccinations is slipping.</p><p>“While governments in all the countries around us are on the front lines against the epidemic, in Switzerland our federal advisers are on vacation”, the newspaper said.</p><p>“What is lacking in this period of uncertainty is a word of authority, which gives official answers to the many questions linked to the crisis. For the Federal Council, a month and a half away is too long in these uncertain times”, Le Matin added.</p><p><strong><em>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</em></strong></p>
