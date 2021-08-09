FOR MEMBERS

30 degrees: Summer weather on the way in Switzerland

Weather

People swimming in the river in Zurich. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
After a disappointing summer, warm weather is finally on the way in Switzerland.

Temperatures of up to 30 degrees are predicted across much of the country. 

Under the influence of high pressure, temperatures should climb up to 28 degrees on Tuesday in the south of the country, with similar temperatures later in the week on the north side of the Alps.

In some regions, temperatures will reach 30 degrees.

The following tweet from MeteoSwiss shows how the weather will play out this week. 

The summer of 2021 has been called the “worst summer of all time” by Swiss media. 

The season has been marked by cool weather and rainstorms, after one of the coldest winters on record. 

UPDATE: How Switzerland’s flood planning helped it avoid disaster

