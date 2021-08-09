30 degrees: Summer weather on the way in Switzerland

Temperatures of up to 30 degrees are predicted across much of the country.

Under the influence of high pressure, temperatures should climb up to 28 degrees on Tuesday in the south of the country, with similar temperatures later in the week on the north side of the Alps.

In some regions, temperatures will reach 30 degrees.

The following tweet from MeteoSwiss shows how the weather will play out this week.

"Sommer ante portas": Nach gefühlt endlosen #Südwestlagen erwartet uns ab Montag endlich ein Hauch von #Sommer (ja, den gibt's noch 😄).

Die Animation zeigt die in der Schweiz zu erwartenden Tageshöchsttemperaturen. (Temperaturverteilung wegen Interpolation geglättet) pic.twitter.com/bZDGuEog9C — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) August 8, 2021

The summer of 2021 has been called the “worst summer of all time” by Swiss media.

The season has been marked by cool weather and rainstorms, after one of the coldest winters on record.

