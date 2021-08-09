Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Health Minister: Further easing of restrictions in view

Current measures, such as the mask requirement, could be lifted or relaxed in a few weeks, Health Minister Alain Berset said in an interview on Sunday.

This would only happen, however, if the epidemiological situation doesn’t worsen, Berset noted.

He also added that there are no plans at the moment to mandate the use of the health pass for activities beyond those that require it now —that is, large events of more than 1,000 people, nightclubs or discos.

Despite a spike in coronavirus infections — daily numbers have exceeded the 1,000-mark in the past week — the rate of Covid-related hospitalisations and deaths has remained relatively low.

No huge increases in health insurance premiums planned for 2022

Even though Swiss health insurance carriers shelled out 700 million francs for Covid-related costs between the spring 2020 and the end of June this year, insurers are not expecting an explosion in premiums.

This is particularly due to the money reserves, which allow insurance companies a certain margin of maneuver to amortise health costs.

“The pandemic has shown how important it is for health insurers to have sufficient reserves”, according to Matthias Müller of Santésuisse, an umbrella organization of Swiss insurance companies.

Some police officers refuse to enforce Covid measures

Members of several Swiss police forces are threatening to no longer enforce coronavirus rules if these measures are contrary to what the public wants.

The anonymous creators of the renegade group sent a four-page letter to the Swiss Federation of Police Officers (FSFP), criticising Switzerland’s anti-corona regulations and threatening insubordination “if the measures were to oppose the general opinion of the population, restricting their fundamental rights disproportionately”.

Adrian Gaugler of the Conference of Cantonal Police Commanders said that while police officers are free to have their own opinions, “an officer who refuses to apply a law in force will be sanctioned”.

Some police officers sympathise wih anti-Covid demonstrators. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Summer’s here, at least.

After weeks of rain, summer weather is returning this week, meteorologists predict.

Under the influence of high pressure, temperatures should climb up to 28 degrees on Tuesday in the south of the country, with similar temperatures later in the week on the north side of the Alps.

In some regions, temperatures will reach 30 degrees.

"Sommer ante portas": Nach gefühlt endlosen #Südwestlagen erwartet uns ab Montag endlich ein Hauch von #Sommer (ja, den gibt's noch 😄).

Die Animation zeigt die in der Schweiz zu erwartenden Tageshöchsttemperaturen. (Temperaturverteilung wegen Interpolation geglättet) pic.twitter.com/bZDGuEog9C — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) August 8, 2021

Travel: Closure of the Mont-Blanc Tunnel

If you are planning to travel to France or Italy this week, note that the Mont-Blanc tunnel will be closed to car traffic during the night of August 10th to 11th, from 10 pm. to 6 am., in order to allow maintenance work to be carried out.

Motorists can get updates about when the tunnel re-opens to cars by listening to FM 107.7 radio (Autoroute Info), by consulting the website www.tunnelmb.net, or on the TMB Mobility mobile application.

