Switzerland set to end free Covid testing for unvaccinated: reports

Covid-19 health passcovid-19 testsCovid-19 vaccines

Will Switzerland wind back free testing for the unvaccinated? Photo: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP
Swiss media is reporting that the government will end the free testing scheme, with President Guy Parmelin saying vaccinated taxpayers should not have to pay for testing for those who choose to remain unvaccinated.

The Swiss government is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon. On the agenda is the country’s free testing scheme. 

Antigen tests for Covid are free in Switzerland, with the government covering the cost even for those from abroad. 

READ MORE: How tourists and visitors in Switzerland can get a free Covid test

However, this looks set to come to an end. 

The Swiss Federal Council’s first meeting since the summer break will take place on Wednesday afternoon, with further normalisation of coronavirus rules to be discussed. 

READ MORE: What is the risk of catching Covid and getting sick in Switzerland if you are vaccinated?

According to Switzerland’s Tages Anzeiger newspaper, several prominent members of the council will vote to end the free testing scheme in order to encourage people to get vaccinated. 

This includes Swiss President Guy Parmelin and the SVP’s Ueli Maurer. 

Parmelin said Swiss taxpayers should not have to cover the costs of tests for people who choose not to be vaccinated. 

“If I don’t get vaccinated, should the vaccinated taxpayer pay for my tests? For me the answer is clear: No.”

One prominent opponent of the plan is Health Minister Alain Berset, reports Swiss tabloid Blick. 

Berset wants to keep testing free for a few more weeks to ensure people returning from abroad have a chance to be tested. 

Berset said he is confident Switzerland’s vaccination program – which is currently lagging behind its neighbours and the EU average – will pick up speed when returning travellers get vaccinated. 

While no date has been given as to when the tests will no longer be free, tests are expected to cost around CHF50 when the government no longer covers the costs. 

On a comparative basis with its neighbours, Switzerland’s Covid measures are relatively relaxed, with proof of vaccination, testing or recovery from the virus only needed at large venues, events with over 1,000 people or to go travelling. 

With tests no longer free, those who have not been vaccinated will be encouraged to do so in order to take part in many of the above activities, rather than continually paying for tests. 

