‘The probability of seeing a falling star is great’: How to watch Thursday night’s meteor shower in Switzerland

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Meteorologists are <a href="https://www.lematin.ch/story/les-etoiles-filantes-vont-nous-en-mettre-plein-la-vue-851819647683"><span class="s2">predicting</span></a> clear skies tonight, Thursday, August 12th, allowing people across Switzerland to watch the Perseid meteor shower.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">This phenomenon occurs when the Earth crosses the path of the debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">This event occurs annually between, approximately, July 20th and August 25th, with a peak in intensity between August 11th and 15th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The most active night this year is August 12th to 13th.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Experts <a href="https://www.lematin.ch/story/les-etoiles-filantes-vont-nous-en-mettre-plein-la-vue-851819647683"><span class="s2">estimate</span></a> that tonight around 110 shooting stars could be seen per hour, with two peaks at 10 pm and 3:37 am.</span></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRor-vTsWdB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding: 16px;"><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRor-vTsWdB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style="background: #FFFFFF; line-height: 0; padding: 0 0; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; width: 100%;" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> </a></p><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div><div style="display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewbox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"><div style="color: #3897f0; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 550; line-height: 18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div><div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"><div style="width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div><div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div><p> </p><p style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRor-vTsWdB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none;" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Micha Meier Fotografie (@michameierfotografie)</a></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">‘Cosmic dust’</span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The light show is a consequence of “cosmic dust”, not falling or shooting stars. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Although it might sound like a bad Jamiroquai album or something you might be offered by a man wearing an unbuttoned shirt in a nightclub, "cosmic dust" is actually a scientific term.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"You can think of it as a collision between the earth and the cosmic dust trail," explains Martin Jäger, from the Mirasteilas Observatory.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.suedostschweiz.ch/aus-dem-leben/2021-08-12/kosmischer-dreck-verzaubert-naechte">Jäger told Südostschweiz</a> “the swarm is interstellar 'dirt’”</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"You can think of it as a collision between the earth and the cosmic dust trail.”</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"That is what stargazers from Earth ultimately perceive as a shooting star," says Jäger.</span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">How can I catch the meteor shower?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">For best visibility, choose a dark, unlit place and look towards the northeast and Perseus constellation.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Experts suggest you get out there early so as to make sure your eyes adjust to the light.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">If you need help, there are various sky map applications to download to your smartphone.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">For a detailed explanation of how to best see the show, check out the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20160810/top-tips-for-watching-the-meteor-shower-in-switzerland/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: Top tips for watching the meteor shower in Switzerland</span></strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Markus Griesser, head of the Eschenberg observatory in Winterthur ZH, <a href="https://www.blick.ch/life/wissen/weltraum/bis-zu-100-perseiden-pro-stunde-mitte-august-regnet-es-sternschnuppen-id16017609.html">told Swiss tabloid Blick</a> said you will be “able to see the falling stars from everywhere”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Griesser said the weather was important, as was proximity to the cities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The probability that you will see a falling star is great," says Griesser. But the weather also has to take part. "A cloudless view of the sky is ideal."</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In cities, the shooting stars are often difficult to see because of the many artificial lights.”</span></p>
Member comments