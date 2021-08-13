28 to 30 degrees: Is this the last weekend of the Swiss summer?

Swiss media outlet Watson reports that this may be the last weekend of summer weather before the inevitable march of winter sets in.

The warmth is a welcome change from the thunderstorms that have hit much of Switzerland in recent days.

"Was von der Labilität übrig blieb" heisst der heutige #Meteoblog und beschäftigt sich mit der aktuellen Luftmasse, den #Gewittern und auch den "Nicht-Gewittern" der vergangenen Stunden: https://t.co/ancGOenZ7A. Foto: https://t.co/zR9m52VkUU. pic.twitter.com/KYyEeOXRrH — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) August 13, 2021

The temperature from Monday on will drop to 20 degrees in much of the country due to a low pressure system above Denmark.

Showers are expected to sweep across much of the country during next week, other than the south of Switzerland where the weather will remain in the high 20s.

The summer of 2021 has been called the “worst summer of all time” by Swiss media.

The season has been marked by cool weather and rainstorms, after one of the coldest winters on record.

UPDATE: How Switzerland’s flood planning helped it avoid disaster

Summer’s glorious farewell

Although it’s hard to predict given climate change-induced wacky weather, August tends to bring with it the last warm days in Switzerland before the autumn chill of September kicks in.

The average weather for Switzerland in August is just above 15C, with some regional variations.

In Zurich, temperatures can reach 24C (low of 15C), with 11 days of rain on average in August.

It’s slightly warmer in Geneva 26C, with a low of 13C and only eight days of rain.

Basel averages between 15C and 25C, with nine days of rain.