28 to 30 degrees: Is this the last weekend of the Swiss summer?

<p><a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/wetter/683034612-wetter-da-kam-der-sommer-in-die-schweiz-und-geht-gleich-wieder">Swiss media outlet Watson reports</a> that this may be the last weekend of summer weather before the inevitable march of winter sets in.</p><p>The warmth is a welcome change from the thunderstorms that have hit much of Switzerland in recent days.</p><p>https://twitter.com/meteoschweiz/status/1426210350840651777</p><p>The temperature from Monday on will drop to 20 degrees in much of the country due to a low pressure system above Denmark.</p><p>Showers are expected to sweep across much of the country during next week, other than the south of Switzerland where the weather will remain in the high 20s.</p><p>The summer of 2021 has been called the “worst summer of all time” by Swiss media. </p><p>The season has been marked by cool weather and rainstorms, after one of the coldest winters on record. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210721/floods-why-was-switzerland-impacted-less-severely-than-germany/"><strong>UPDATE: How Switzerland’s flood planning helped it avoid disaster</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1"><b>Summer’s glorious farewell</b></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Although it’s hard to predict given climate change-induced wacky weather, August tends to bring with it the last warm days in Switzerland before the autumn chill of September kicks in. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The average weather for Switzerland in August is just above 15C, with some regional variations. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">In Zurich, temperatures can reach 24C (low of 15C), with 11 days of rain on average in August. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">It’s slightly warmer in Geneva 26C, with a low of 13C and only eight days of rain. </span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Basel averages between 15C and 25C, with nine days of rain.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1"> </span></p>
