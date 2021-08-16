FOR MEMBERS

Switzerland launches ‘vaccine rhyme’ campaign to boost lagging jab rate

The Local Switzerland
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer
Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Switzerland launches 'vaccine rhyme' campaign to boost lagging jab rate
Switzerland's new vaccination campaign. Photo by FOPH
The Local Switzerland
[email protected]
@thelocalswitzer

Less than half of the Swiss populace is fully vaccinated. To boost immunisation rates, Swiss authorities on Monday released 'vaccination rhymes' in each Swiss national language to twist people's arms into rolling up their sleeves.

In view of a relatively low immunisation rate and climbing numbers of infections, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Public Health (FOPH) is reminding those who have not yet been vaccinated to go get their shots as soon as possible.

The campaign was launched on Monday August 16th.

Its aim is to nudge people to get the jab with a rhyme in three national languages: “Nicht verpassen: impfen lassen” in German, “À ne pas manquer: faites-vous vacciner” in French, and “Non rimandare: fatti vaccinare” in Italian.

Translated into English this means, “Don’t miss out, get vaccinated”.

“People who receive their first dose in August will have full vaccine protection by the fall break” in October, FOPH says.

The new campaign, which will be widely disseminated through posters and social media ads, is launched as the daily number of infections exceeds 2,000 and the highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 98.1 of all contaminations in the country.

At the same time, only 49.97 percent of Switzerland’s population has been fully vaccinated, that is, received two shots of Moderna or Pfizer-Biontech vaccine — a rate that lags behind the EU average of 54 percent.

However, Health Minister Alain Berset said that no new restrictions are being considered at the moment because all hopes are pinned on the vaccination campaign.

READ MORE: Why Switzerland is not considering new measures despite rising Covid case numbers
 
 Those wishing to get their shots, can make appointments in their cantons of residence.
 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

Reader question: How can I get a Covid booster shot in Switzerland?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: How can I get a Covid booster shot in Switzerland?

UPDATED: Unvaccinated must pay for Covid tests in Switzerland from October
FOR MEMBERS

UPDATED: Unvaccinated must pay for Covid tests in Switzerland from October

Switzerland approves Moderna vaccine for teenagers

Switzerland approves Moderna vaccine for teenagers

FOR MEMBERS

What is the risk of catching Covid and getting sick in Switzerland if you are vaccinated?

No appointment: Zurich to launch Covid-19 vaccination bus

FOR MEMBERS

Why Swiss officials are fearing a ‘revolution of the vaccinated’

FOR MEMBERS

How tourists and visitors in Switzerland can get a free Covid test