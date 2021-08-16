Switzerland launches ‘vaccine rhyme’ campaign to boost lagging jab rate

In view of a relatively low immunisation rate and climbing numbers of infections, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Public Health (FOPH) is reminding those who have not yet been vaccinated to go get their shots as soon as possible.

The campaign was launched on Monday August 16th.

Its aim is to nudge people to get the jab with a rhyme in three national languages: “Nicht verpassen: impfen lassen” in German, “À ne pas manquer: faites-vous vacciner” in French, and “Non rimandare: fatti vaccinare” in Italian.

Translated into English this means, “Don’t miss out, get vaccinated”.

«Nicht verpassen: impfen lassen.»: Das BAG startet eine neue Informations-kampagne zur Covid-19-Impfung https://t.co/xYUdudyuYq — BAG – OFSP – UFSP (@BAG_OFSP_UFSP) August 16, 2021

«Non rimandare: fatti vaccinare.»: L'UFSP avvia una nuova campagna di informazione sulla vaccinazione anti-COVID-19 https://t.co/G1tSmiq5Jz — BAG – OFSP – UFSP (@BAG_OFSP_UFSP) August 16, 2021

« À ne pas manquer : faites-vous vacciner » : L’OFSP lance une nouvelle campagne d’information sur la vaccination contre le COVID-19 https://t.co/iRxX4VyTQW — BAG – OFSP – UFSP (@BAG_OFSP_UFSP) August 16, 2021

“People who receive their first dose in August will have full vaccine protection by the fall break” in October, FOPH says.

The new campaign, which will be widely disseminated through posters and social media ads, is launched as the daily number of infections exceeds 2,000 and the highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 98.1 of all contaminations in the country.

At the same time, only 49.97 percent of Switzerland’s population has been fully vaccinated, that is, received two shots of Moderna or Pfizer-Biontech vaccine — a rate that lags behind the EU average of 54 percent.

However, Health Minister Alain Berset said that no new restrictions are being considered at the moment because all hopes are pinned on the vaccination campaign.

Those wishing to get their shots, can make appointments in their cantons of residence.

