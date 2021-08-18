Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Fewer vaccinated patients in Swiss hospitals

Based on research by public broadcaster RTS, the number of Covid hospitalisations of fully vaccinated people in Switzerland is approximately 12 times lower than that of the unvaccinated.

For the period RTS analysed — July 1st to August 15th, there were 8.3 hospitalisations per million among those who had both shots. In contrast, this number 105.9 per million for the unvaccinated patients.

These numbers are confirmed by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), which found that hospital admissions of vaccinated people remain relatively rare.

Switzerland to extend vaccinations to uninsured cross-border workers

Until now, only people living in Switzerland, as well as cross-border workers employed in the health sector, had the possibility of being vaccinated in the country.

Now the Federal Council wants to grant access to vaccination to people “with a close link with Switzerland”, including all uninsured cross-border commuters, “since they are regularly in Switzerland and may influence the evolution of the pandemic”.

Inoculation would also be extended to Swiss citizens living abroad and their immediate families — even if they don’t have health insurance in Switzerland. The Federal Council will take make decision on August 25th.

A rare but serious complication of Covid discovered

Swiss doctors report that a small number of patients have been left paralysed after contracting the virus.

So far, at least nine people in Switzerland are known to be affected by this affliction as a result of a Covid infection.

Xavier Jordan, chief medical officer at a rehabilitation clinic in Sion (Valais) , which is treating some of these patients, said that “they were initially admitted to the emergency room with signs of paralysis but were later found to be carriers of the virus”.

“They suffered permanent damage and will need to use a wheelchair for life.”

The cause could only be the virus, the doctors concluded, after ruling out all other possible hypotheses.

However, the Paraplegic Centre at Balgrist University Hospital in Zurich, reported a happier outcome: “After extensive rehabilitation and intensive respiratory training, all patients were able to walk again,” said Chief Medical Officer Armin Curt.

All agree that this is an extremely rare complication. “We don’t know the frequency, nor the risk factors. It will probably be years before we have reliable research results on this subject”, Jordan noted.

Switzerland won’t take in masses of Afghan refugees

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan could see huge numbers of people try to flee the country, but Switzerland has no immediate plans to take in massive numbers of refugees.

For the moment, Bern is planning to admit only local employees of its temporarily closed Kabul cooperation office, along with their immediate families, totaling 230 people.

“These people are probably considered collaborators of the West and they are in danger”, noted Karin Keller-Sutter, head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police.

These people are still waiting to be evacuated but civilian planes can’t land at Kabul airport at the moment.

But airlift “is the easiest, fastest and least bureaucratic way to bring them in”, Keller-Sutter said.

Geneva under pressure to remove ammunition from its lake

Lake Geneva is picturesque, but what lurks beneath its surface is not pretty.

Ammunition crates that were found there have to be hauled up and inventoried by the canton.

Discovered in May 2019, a submerged arsenal depot is the result of inert ammunition and unused cartridges being dumped into the lake between the 1950s and 1970s.

