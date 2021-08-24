Bars, restaurants and events: Which Swiss cantons want stricter Covid certificate rules?

<p class="p1">With infection and hospitalisation rates on the rise in Switzerland, representatives from some cantons - along with the cantonal health directors - have called for stricter Covid certificate rules.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Currently, Switzerland’s Covid certificate is only required in nightclubs and for large events, but cantonal officials are calling for it to be introduced in restaurants and other venues.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Covid certificate shows that you have been vaccinated against the virus, have contracted it recently or have tested negative.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210607/covid-19-certificate-how-to-get-switzerlands-coronavirus-immunity-card-for-travel/"><strong>UPDATED: How to get Switzerland’s Covid-19 health pass</strong></a></p><p class="p1">From a comparative perspective, Switzerland has some of the loosest Covid certificate rules in Europe.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In most of Switzerland’s neighbours, a Covid pass or certificate has been required to visit bars and restaurants - along with gyms, hairdressers and most events - for some time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Cantonal health directors want tighter Covid certificate rules in Switzerland</strong></p><p class="p1">Lukas Engelberger, Health Director of Basel-Stadt and President of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors (GDK), says tighter rules are needed at a federal level.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This week, cantonal officials will consult with federal authorities on an extension of the Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">"We would be happy if the Federal Council were to include an extension of the certificate requirement in the consultation this week," Engelberger told 20 Minutes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Engelberger said such a move would prevent or at least limit future lockdowns, which are likely considering increases in hospitalisation across the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210824/maps-where-are-switzerlands-new-covid-hotpots/">MAPS: Where are Switzerland’s new Covid hotpots?</a></strong></p><p class="p1">“That (trend) is problematic for the hospitals. A certificate requirement for certain occasions, areas of activity and companies is the obvious step."</p><p class="p1">Michael Jordi, GDK secretary, said a uniform approach was the most appropriate way to ensure success.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“Measures at the cantonal level only make sense if the infection rate is very different from region to region.”</p><p class="p1"><strong>Which cantons might go it alone?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">A handful of cantons have already put in place stricter measures.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Jura and Valais, anyone working in the health or social sector must be tested regularly from the start of September if they do not have a Covid certificate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Bern and Geneva also have a similar rule for those working in nursing homes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Several Swiss cantons have publicly indicated they would put in place stricter Covid certificate rules, although all have said they would prefer a national solution.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210701/eu-covid-certificate-what-are-the-different-entry-rules-in-place-around-europe/"><strong>EU Covid certificate: What are the different entry rules in place around Europe?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Basel City - where Engelberger is the health director - says the certificate should be required for events and gastronomy, among other possible restrictions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Similar moves are being considered in Aargau, where officials say it will achieve positive health and economic objectives.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">"The certificate would be a milder measure compared to closings and event bans."</p><p class="p1">Authorities in St Gallen want to extend the certificate to bars, restaurants, hospital visits, nursing home visits and events if hospitalisation rates reach a certain threshold.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Zug health director Martin Pfister says a federal solution is necessary, pointing to the fact that people in his canton would likely cross cantonal borders if rules were tightened in Zug alone.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
