Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Helena Bachmann in Geneva
Swiss or imported? A new label will reveal all.
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

A new way to encourage vaccination: money

Zurich neuropathologist Adriano Aguzzi announced that he would pay 20 francs to anyone who persuades another person to get vaccinated.

He is ready to donate 1,000 francs to the cause and is asking others to contribute money as well, so that 10,000 francs could be collected. “It will then be paid out in installments of 20 francs each to anyone who persuades a hesitant person to vaccinate”, he said.

If successful, his effort could result in 500 inoculations.

However, Michael Bubendorf from the anti-vaccination group “Friends of the Constitution” is opposed to Aguzzi’s campaign.

He said the vaccination can have long-term consequences “that exceed the short-term benefits of a financial boost”.

READ MORE: Half of Swiss population now double-jabbed against Covid

No money incentive, but free vaccination for defaulting premium payers

Normally, people who don’t pay their health insurance premiums are entitled only to emergency or lifesaving medical care.

However, they are still entitled to be vaccinated against Covid free of charge.

Several cantons contacted by SRF public broadcaster said that nobody, including those who are not paying the obligatory health premiums, will be turned away from a vaccination centre, as inoculation against coronavirus is considered to be an essential and vital medical treatment.

A new label to better identify Swiss bread

The association Schweizer Brot / Pain Suisse launched a new label to help consumers  identify whether the bread they buy was made in Switzerland or abroad.

The  label, identifying the bread’s origin as domestic or imported, “will appear prominently on the packaging”.

To qualify as “Swiss”, at least 80  of raw materials, such as grain, flour, and other ingredients, must be sourced locally; the processing and manufacturing has to be done entirely in Switzerland.

This label will allow consumers “to buy a Swiss product of superior quality, rich in nutrients and produced in a sustainable way”, the association said.

Geneva wants to name a street after a local sex worker
 
Geneva authorities would like to rename the rue de Zurich as rue Grisélidis-Rhéal, the name of an activist sex worker who plied her trade in the city. She died in 2005.
 
The city also wants to “feminise” 13 of its other streets, changing male names to those of prominent women.
 
For instance, Esplanade Théodore-de-Bèze would be transformed into Theodelinde Esplanade, in honor of a 5th century Burgundian queen.The municipality is waiting for the green light from the Council of State. 
 
 
 
