Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

The return of post-travel quarantine to be debated

Nearly 40 percent of coronavirus patients recently hospitalised in Switzerland became infected while holidaying abroad, according to Urs Karrer, a member of the Covid-19 Task Force.

That’s why Patrick Mathys, head of the crisis management section at the Federal Department of Public Health, called for the Federal Council to decide on a possible reintroduction of the travel quarantine.

“We have imported a number of infections”, he said.

There are currently no quarantine requirements when entering Switzerland from abroad.

Swiss health expert: Teenagers should be vaccinated against Covid

According to Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, “it is increasingly clear that the countries best equipped to face the Covid-19 pandemic are those which have achieved very high vaccination coverage”.

Therefore, “we must vaccinate everyone over 12 years of age”, he said.

To date, only 7.86 percent of teens between 12 and 15 have been vaccinated, even though both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now approved for this age group.

Many in Switzerland worry about their retirement income

The pandemic, which has lasted for more than a year and a half so far, is undermining the morale of Switzerland’s residents with regard to pensions.

A new survey by insurer Groupe Mutuel and Le Temps newspaper found that 37 percent of respondents are concerned about a drastic drop in their standard of living in retirement. This worry is especially prevalent among women , the self-employed, and low-income households.

Among the self-employed, 65 percent believe that they will not be financially stable in the retirement — 5 percent more than in 2020 — even though the Swiss pension system, with its three pillars, has withstood the health crisis so far.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?

SWISS makes vaccination compulsory for its cabin crews

The airline announced that it will introduce this rule from November 15th, “because of the regulations in force in various countries around the world, which increasingly require a compulsory vaccine for crews”.

Hong Kong is the first destination in the SWISS network to require proof of vaccination for crews from certain countries, including for flights from Switzerland.

“It is important that we take measures now that allow us to preserve our global network while fulfilling our duty to protect our employees”, said the company’s CEO Dieter Vranckx.

SWISS is making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for its entire flying personnel from mid-November onwards, for operational reasons and under its duty of care towards its employees. For more information: https://t.co/1Thu3UTVrZ pic.twitter.com/fQh4UJHLLw — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) August 24, 2021

READ MORE: Switzerland: Can your employer ask if you are vaccinated?

Masked teenagers purchase more alcohol

This should go under the heading of “well, what did you expect?”

A survey conducted across the country on behalf of Switzerland’s Federal Customs Administration showed that nearly one-third of attempts by young people to purchase alcohol during the pandemic have been successful.

The reason is pinned on the obligation to wear a mask in stores, which has made age assessment more difficult.

In three out of 10 instances, beer and wine were sold illegally to children under 16, and spirits to those under 18. The staff carried out an age check in just under 75 percent of cases.

Girls in masks managed to get alcohol more often than their male peers, the survey found.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]