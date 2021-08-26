Everything that changes in Switzerland in September 2021

Summer is already making its way into the rear view mirror and autumn is on its way.

This means there are plenty of changes in store in Switzerland.

Some are set in stone, others speculative, but each of the following may have an impact on your life in Switzerland soon.

Here’s what you need to know.

Switzerland to reassess Covid-19 situation

One year on from the second wave of the Covid pandemic and it feels like many of us have simply not learned our lessons.

Infections are rising – and most concerning, there are also increases in hospitalisations due to Covid.

Just over 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, well below the country’s targets, which looks likely to lead to further lockdown measures being put in place.

In an official communication, the government said decisions would be made on the 1st of September.

“Given the uncertain evolution of the epidemiological situation, the Federal Council will reassess the situation and possibly adjust the measures at its meeting on September 1st, when the impact of the return from the summer holidays will be more apparent”.

One major change which is likely to take place is an expansion of the Covid certificate. As The Local Switzerland reported on Wednesday, under a proposal by the Swiss government, Covid certificates will be required in all indoor areas of bars, gyms, restaurants, museums and private events.

This is being put out for consultation with the cantons, but looks likely to pass in some respects.

More information is available at the following link.

READ MORE: Switzerland proposes Covid certificates indoors in bars, restaurants and gyms

Ticino to tighten requirements for naturalisation

From September 1st, naturalisation applicants in Ticino will have to prove that they have not received any welfare benefits in the last 10 years or that they have fully repaid any social assistance received.

Until now, the canton’s law on citizenship provided — as elsewhere in Switzerland — for a time limit of three years.

Similar measures are already in place elsewhere in Switzerland regarding work / residence permits: The Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA) provides for the possibility of downgrading or revoking the permit of a person receiving social assistance.

How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

Booster shots

As reported by The Local in mid-August, several Swiss cantons have already started administering Covid booster shots.

These shots are expected to be brought to more cantons in September and October.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons are already offering Covid booster shots?

Switzerland has ordered an additional seven million doses so that booster shots can be administered.

The canton of Basel-City already started administering booster shots to residents with a particularly weak immune systems on August 6th.

As at August 11th nine people have received a third booster shot, but no further data has been released.

Since then, several other cantons have followed, including Bern, Zurich, Solothurn, Zug, Schaffhausen, Thurgau and Aargau.

UPDATED: How can I get my Covid booster shot in Switzerland?

Federal Day of Thanksgiving, Repentance and Prayer

This annual Eidgenössischer Dank-, Buss- und Bettag / Jeûne fédéral / Digiuno federale) interfaith holiday will be celebrated on September 19th everywhere in Switzerland except in Geneva, which has its own similar observance, Jeûne genevois, on September 9th.

The following Monday (September 10th for Geneva and September 20th for the rest of the country) is a public holiday.

Clock ticking on free Covid tests

On August 25th, the Swiss government also confirmed that tests will no longer be free in Switzerland from October 1st onwards.

When making the announcement, the government issued a press release pointing to the “sharp rise” in cases and hospital admissions seen in recent weeks.

Making people pay for tests – which could cost up to 120 francs according to Swiss media – will encourage people to get tested.

UPDATED: Unvaccinated must pay for Covid tests in Switzerland from October

September 30th will be the last day of free tests.

Time to bid goodbye to the summer



No doubt the summer season 2021 will be remembered for its extreme weather: on one hand, heavy rains that caused flooding in many parts of Switzerland, and on the other, record-high heatwave

But on September 22nd the summer will be officially over, and autumn will begin.



Mehr Statistiken finden Sie bei Mehr Statistiken finden Sie bei Statista

Swiss to vote on ‘Marriage for All’ and ‘the 99 Percent Initiative’

On September 26th, voters in Switzerland will weigh in on two controversial issues: one to allow same-sex couples to marry and the other to force wealthy people to pay 150 percent more tax on their capital income and redistribute this money to the rest of the population.

Opponents of ‘Marriage of all” argue that allowing unions between homosexuals means “to touch the Christian foundations of our civilisation…and the natural order”.

In supporting the Federal Council’s case, Justice Minister Keller-Sutter said that “the state should not dictate to people how they have to organise their private and family life.”

Regarding ‘The 99-percent initiative’, (official name: ‘Reduce tax on salaries, tax capital fairly’) opponents say that all income such as wages, pensions and capital income, is already taxed in full”-

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What’s at stake in Switzerland’s September referendum?