The last time prices were increased was in 2004, 18 years ago.

Prices for sending A-Mail letters will increase by ten cents per letter, while B-Mail will go up by five cents.

Prices for sending packages will remain the same, Swiss Post has promised.

Swiss Post say the increases are necessary due to the decline in the amount of post being sent in Switzerland, which is roughly half of that being sent when prices were last increased just under 20 years ago.

The price increases are being put in place despite Swiss Post remaining profitable.

In the first six months of 2021, Swiss Post raised operating income by 7.2 percent to 3,630 million francs, which is largely a result of increased parcel traffic.

There is an increase of 15.8 percent in the amount of parcels being sent in 2021 as compared to the first half of 2020.

Swiss post delivered 105 million parcels in 2021, compared with 90 million in the first half of 2020.

Swiss post has so far made a profit of 249 million francs in 2021.