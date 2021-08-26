Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong>Intensive care units in Swiss hospitals are filling up quickly</strong></p><p>As an increasing number of people get infected with coronavirus, hospitals throughout the country are reaching <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/augmentation-des-hospitalisations-en-suisse-lunite-de-soins-intensifs-de-lausanne-est-deja-pleine-id16778327.html">their full capacities</a> — a situation that has not happened since the height of the pandemic in 2020.</p><p>At the moment, 215 Covid patients are treated in hospitals, occupying 77 percent of beds in ICUs. And the trend is on the rise, officials report.</p><p>Having reached its limits, Vaud's university hospital (CHUV) already had to <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/augmentation-des-hospitalisations-en-suisse-lunite-de-soins-intensifs-de-lausanne-est-deja-pleine-id16778327.html">transfer</a> several Covid patients to other hospitals in the canton,</p><p>The nationwide coordinating health service operated by the army confirms that the situation is similar in several cantons: beds in intensive care units are scarce.</p><p>"These are not just isolated cases", <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/augmentation-des-hospitalisations-en-suisse-lunite-de-soins-intensifs-de-lausanne-est-deja-pleine-id16778327.html">said</a> Rudolf Hauri, Zug’s cantonal doctor.</p><p>And Basel University Hospital has already started <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/suisse/augmentation-des-hospitalisations-en-suisse-lunite-de-soins-intensifs-de-lausanne-est-deja-pleine-id16778327.html">delaying</a> elective surgeries to make room for coronavirus patients, while St. Gallen’s cantonal hospital is no longer scheduling new operations.</p><p> <strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210819/swiss-hospitals-sharp-increase-in-the-number-of-covid-patients-in-intensive-care/">Swiss hospitals: Sharp increase in the number of Covid patients in intensive care</a></strong></p><p><strong>Geneva’s hospital could implement vaccine requirements for future employees</strong></p><p>This is what Bertrand Levrat, the director of Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) will <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/les-hug-envisagent-dimposer-le-vaccin-aux-futurs-employes-381754046969">propose</a> to the institution’s board of directors, arguing that hospitals have the obligation to protect the health of employees and patients alike.</p><p>While some, including lawyer Philippe Ducor, <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/les-hug-envisagent-dimposer-le-vaccin-aux-futurs-employes-381754046969">say</a> such a move “doesn’t fit into Swiss legal culture”, others support this measure.</p><p>“It seems obvious that healthcare workers must protect themselves and their patients," <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/les-hug-envisagent-dimposer-le-vaccin-aux-futurs-employes-381754046969">said</a> HUG board member Roger Deneys.</p><p>The unions, for their part, reiterate their opposition to compulsory vaccination, considering it to be “unjustified discrimination”.</p><p>While forcing employees to be vaccinated is against the law in Switzerland, some companies engage in this practice, including the <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210825/swiss-airlines-makes-covid-vaccination-compulsory-for-pilots-and-cabin-crew/">natonal airline,</a> SWISS.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210825/swiss-airlines-makes-covid-vaccination-compulsory-for-pilots-and-cabin-crew/">Swiss airlines makes Covid vaccination compulsory for pilots and cabin crew</a></strong></p><p><strong>And these are the most and least competitive Swiss cantons</strong></p><p>UBS Bank’s new <a href="https://new.in-24.com/business/172956.html">Cantonal Competitiveness Index 2021</a> rates the long-term growth potential of various Swiss cantons, based on 56 criteria.</p><p>This year, Zug ranks in the first place as the most competitive canton. Basel-City and Zurich are in second and third place, respectively.</p><p>The cantons of Aargau, Schwyz and Vaud are also highly competitive, though they trail behind the three winners. </p><p>On the other hand, two half-cantons of Appenzell, as well as Glarus, Uri, Bern, Ticino and Neuchâtel have “a moderate growth potential”, according to UBS analysts</p><p>At the end are the Alpine cantons of Graubünden and Valais, as well as Jura, which “show a lower competitive potential compared to the other cantons”, the study found.</p><p>You can see the complete ranking <a href="https://new.in-24.com/business/172956.html">here.</a></p><p><strong>Bye, bye summer, see you (hopefully) next year</strong></p><p>Today and in the coming days, temperatures across most of Switzerland will drop, and there may even be snowfall in the mountains, according to predictions of the SRF weather service.</p><p>Snow at high altitudes is not unusual for the end of the summer, though this year’s season was less “summery” than in previous years, with repeated heavy rains that caused <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210716/weather-update-lake-zurich-bursts-banks-lucerne-preparing-for-flooding/">flooding</a> across much of the county during July.</p><p>https://twitter.com/srfmeteo/status/1430745405847973892</p><p> </p><p><strong>“Climate tax”: Petrol in Switzerland could get more expensive</strong></p><p>Motorists who refuel their vehicles are already paying 1.5 cents more per litre for climate protection measures.</p><p>The National Council's environmental commission <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/nach-dem-nein-zum-co2-gesetz-benzin-koennte-3-5-rappen-teurer-werden">wants to impose</a> the surcharge of 5 cents per litre, even though Swiss voters rejected the <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210609/explained-what-is-switzerlands-co2-referendum-and-how-could-its-outcome-affect-you/">“CO2 law”</a> in a June referendum.</p><p>This increase means that petrol could cost 3.5 cents more per litre. </p><p> </p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
