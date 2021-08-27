FOR MEMBERS

Switzerland added to UK’s Covid travel green list

Travelling from Switzerland to the UK is about to get easier.
Good news for people planning to travel to the United Kingdom: entry rules for residents of Switzerland will get easier from Monday.

Starting on August 30th at 4 am, travellers from Switzerland will no longer have to quarantine when arriving in the United Kingdom, regardless of their vaccination status — though they have to take a pre-departure test and another one two days after arrival, and also complete a passenger locator form.

UPDATED: Who can travel to Switzerland right now?

Switzerland, along with six other nations, is moved from amber to the “safe” green list “as the risk that travel from these countries poses to public health in the UK is low”, the Department of Transport announced on Thursday.

“We’ve updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said of the less restrictive measures.

This is the latest in the often-changing travel regulations implemented by the UK.

On July 28th, the UK government allowed fully vaccinated travellers from most of Europe — including Switzerland — to skip quarantine when arriving in England, Scotland and Wales, although tests were still required.

READ MORE: UK to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Europe to skip quarantine (but not tests)

Then, on August 13th, authorities changed the rules again, imposing quarantine on arrivals from Europe who received mixed vaccine doses, a practice that is common across Europe but not in Switzerland.

READ MORE: UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

As things stand now, this is what you need to have when arriving in the UK on or after August 30th:

These rules apply to all the arrivals, including British citizens.

