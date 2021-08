Switzerland added to UK’s Covid travel green list

From August 30th at 4 am, travellers from Switzerland will no longer be required to quarantine when arriving in the United Kingdom, regardless of their vaccination status — though they have to take a pre-departure test and another one two days after arrival.

“We’ve updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said of the less restrictive measures.

New study: Covid ‘self-tests’ are not reliable

Researchers at University of Bern have found that coronavirus test kits, which allow people to test at home, are not sufficiently accurate.

They reported that 12,400 infected people in Switzerland were not detected by the home kits; out of 141cases of contamination, the self-test detected only two out of three.

The tests are least accurate in asymptomatic cases.

“These people may be lulled into a false sense of security. There is a potential risk that the use of this type of tests will fuel the pandemic rather than slow it down”, researchers noted.

Self-tests are not accurate, researchers say. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP

Swiss to vote on later retirement age



The Federal Chancellery has confirmed the successful completion of the pension initiative introduced by the Young Liberal Radicals (JLR), who collected 107,000 valid signatures – 7,000 more than required for voting.



The initiative seeks to raise the retirement age to 66 for both sexes, from the current 64 for women and 65 for men. The goal, according to Matthias Müller, JLR’s president, is to boost the coffers of the country’s old-age insurance scheme, “so that all generations, and above all the young and future generations, can receive a decent pension”.



The date for the nationwide vote has not yet been set. READ MORE: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?

Health Minister under heavy guard

Tonight, Alain Berset will take part in a TV programme “Arena” on Swiss-German television, where he will participate in a heated debate about Switzerland’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

“As the subject is very controversial, attacks against the health minister are to be feared”, Blick reports.



In order to ensure his safety, the Zurich police will send agents of the “Scorpion” force to protect Berset. It is a special unit of elite officers, normally deployed in shootings or hostage-taking situations.