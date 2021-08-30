Swiss and EU nationals face new ID rule for travel to UK

<p>Nationals of EU countries as well as Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will no longer be able to use their country's national identity cards as a means of entry into the UK from the end of September.</p><p>From October 1st 2021 onwards travellers will only be able to enter the UK using their passport - previously travellers who had citizenship of EU countries could use their national ID card instead.</p><p>Under EU rules, citizens of member states that issue national identity cards, can use them for travel within the EU and Schengen area instead of a passport.</p><p>This was the case for travel to the UK when it was part of the EU. The change in rule in October is as a result of Brexit.</p><p>In general far fewer people own passports in these EU countries compared to national identity cards, which are obligatory in some European countries. </p><p>But the change of rule for travel to the UK may force many to apply for passports.</p><p>However there will be some exceptions.</p><p>The Home Office states that these nationals can continue to use national ID card to enter the <abbr title="United Kingdom">UK</abbr> until at least December 31st 2025 if they:</p><ul><li>have settled or pre-settled status under the<span> UK's </span><a href="https://www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families" class="govuk-link"><abbr title="European Union">EU</abbr><span> </span>Settlement Scheme</a></li><li>have applied to the EU Settlement Scheme but not yet received a decision</li><li>have an<span> </span><a href="https://www.gov.uk/family-permit" class="govuk-link"><abbr title="European Union">EU</abbr><span> </span>Settlement Scheme family permit</a></li><li>have a frontier worker permit</li><li>are an S2 Healthcare Visitor</li><li>are a Swiss Service Provider</li></ul><p>Travellers will need to have the appropriate documents to prove the above status at the UK border.</p><p><span>Irish citizens can continue to use a passport card to travel to the UK. </span></p><p><span>EU travellers do not need a visa for short trips to the UK.</span></p>
