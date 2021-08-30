‘No alternative’: First Swiss canton calls for Covid certificate in public transport

The Swiss government’s plan to require Covid certificates in bars, restaurants, gyms and private events has been met with broad approval among the cantons since the proposal was first floated on Wednesday.

The support for the idea is highest in the east of the country, where several cantons have already said they will support the measure.

This includes Zurich, Basel City, St Gallen, Thurgau, Schwyz, Valais, Zug and both Appenzells.

Authorities in Graubünden have gone one step further, saying they support the introduction of a mandatory Covid certificate requirement for public transport.

Currently, Covid certificates – which show if someone is vaccinated, recovered or tested negative – are required for nightclubs, discos and events with more than 1,000 people in Switzerland. Covid certificates are also required for travel in some instances.

Under Graubünden’s plan, only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative or who have recently recovered from the virus and thereby hold a valid Covid certificate would be able to use public transport.

While the plan may be a first in Switzerland, similar plans are in development in Germany.

‘No alternative’

Authorities in Graubünden, sometimes known in English as Grisons, said there is no reasonable alternative to an expansion of the Covid certificate.

In addition to requiring it in indoor areas as suggested in the government proposal as well as public transport, the certificate would be mandatory in the workplace.

“There is no alternative to vaccination and testing. Accordingly, the certificate requirement, should it be introduced, should be extended to all possible areas,” the government said in a press release.

It should also be checked for public transport, the world of work and, if the mask requirement is lifted, also for shops.

In justifying its position, the government said it is focused on not letting the hospitals get overcrowded – with one eye on the upcoming winter season.

“In addition, the measures must be sustainable, so that the autumn and winter seasons in particular can be carried out safely,” the statement read.