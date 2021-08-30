What are the most popular names for adults in Switzerland?

Each year, Switzerland releases its list of most popular baby names, which comes from those born in the past year.

In 2021, the list (which looks at births in the 2020 calendar year) found Mia and Noah came out on top.

REVEALED: The most popular baby name in each Swiss canton

The same report didn’t only look at newborns, but also all names in Switzerland – providing a top 20 of both men and women.

The list was compiled according to figures available on the 31st of December 2020, meaning that people born in 2021 have not yet been taken into account.

While there was a diversity of names on the list, names with a Christian heritage remain far and away the most popular in Switzerland – including the names Christian and Christina themselves.

In the men’s column, the name Daniel just beat out several other biblical names including Peter and Thomas, while Hans made an appearance in fourth.

The following image shows each of the top men’s names, with the name being larger the more names there are.

Image: Switzerland Federal Office of Statistics

Christian came in fifth.

Urs, the quintessential Swiss men’s name, came in 15th on the list.

Names of Christian origin also dominated the women’s list, with Maria a clear winner of the first place award.

Image: Switzerland Federal Office of Statistics

This was followed by Anna and Sandra, with Ursula and Elizabeth rounding out the top five.

Christine came in 16th place on the list.

The Swiss Federal Statistics Office notes that names popular among baby boomers find themselves towards the top of the list:

The top of the list features names that have been popular for a long time and which were used in the babyboom years (e.g. Daniel, Peter, Anna). But sociocultural values and religion also have a considerable influence on names and are reflected in these statistics (e.g. Maria).

The complete list of the top 20 most popular names in Switzerland – for girls, boys, men and women – can be seen below.