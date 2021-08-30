What are the most popular names for adults in Switzerland?

<p>Each year, Switzerland releases its list of most popular baby names, which comes from those born in the past year. </p><p>In 2021, the list (which looks at births in the 2020 calendar year) found Mia and Noah came out on top. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210819/revealed-the-most-popular-baby-name-in-each-swiss-canton/"><strong>REVEALED: The most popular baby name in each Swiss canton</strong></a></p><p class="p3">The same report didn’t only look at newborns, but also all names in Switzerland - providing a top 20 of both men and women.</p><p class="p3">The list was compiled according to figures available on the 31st of December 2020, meaning that people born in 2021 have not yet been taken into account.</p><p>While there was a diversity of names on the list, names with a Christian heritage remain far and away the most popular in Switzerland - including the names Christian and Christina themselves. </p><p class="p3">In the men’s column, the name Daniel just beat out several other biblical names including Peter and Thomas, while Hans made an appearance in fourth.</p><p>The following image shows each of the top men's names, with the name being larger the more names there are. </p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/gi-e-01.00.03-2021a-COMPUTED_THUMBNAIL.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="323" class="size-full wp-image-651839" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Switzerland Federal Office of Statistics</em></div><p class="p3">Christian came in fifth.</p><p class="p3">Urs, the quintessential Swiss men’s name, came in 15th on the list.</p><p class="p3">Names of Christian origin also dominated the women’s list, with Maria a clear winner of the first place award.</p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/gi-e-01.00.02-2021a-COMPUTED_THUMBNAIL.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="323" class="size-full wp-image-651838" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Image: Switzerland Federal Office of Statistics</em></div><p class="p3">This was followed by Anna and Sandra, with Ursula and Elizabeth rounding out the top five.</p><p>Christine came in 16th place on the list. </p><p>The Swiss Federal Statistics Office notes that names popular among baby boomers <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/statistics/population/births-deaths/first-names-switzerland.html">find themselves towards the top of the list:</a></p><p><em>The top of the list features names that have been popular for a long time and which were used in the babyboom years (e.g. Daniel, Peter, Anna). But sociocultural values and religion also have a considerable influence on names and are reflected in these statistics (e.g. Maria).</em></p><p>The complete list of the top 20 most popular names in Switzerland - for girls, boys, men and women - can be seen below. </p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Screenshot-2021-08-18-at-19.36.41.jpg" alt="" width="921" height="923" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-651793" /></p>
