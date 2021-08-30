FOR MEMBERS

What are the most popular names for adults in Switzerland?

Daniel Wighton
[email protected]
DanielWighton
living in switzerlandUnderstanding the Swiss

Share this article
What are the most popular names for adults in Switzerland?
What are the most common names for adults in Switzerland? Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash
Daniel Wighton
[email protected]
DanielWighton

Forget baby names, what are the most common first names in Switzerland? Do Urs and Ursula top the list, or something a little more contemporary?

Each year, Switzerland releases its list of most popular baby names, which comes from those born in the past year. 

In 2021, the list (which looks at births in the 2020 calendar year) found Mia and Noah came out on top. 

REVEALED: The most popular baby name in each Swiss canton

The same report didn’t only look at newborns, but also all names in Switzerland – providing a top 20 of both men and women.

The list was compiled according to figures available on the 31st of December 2020, meaning that people born in 2021 have not yet been taken into account.

While there was a diversity of names on the list, names with a Christian heritage remain far and away the most popular in Switzerland – including the names Christian and Christina themselves. 

In the men’s column, the name Daniel just beat out several other biblical names including Peter and Thomas, while Hans made an appearance in fourth.

The following image shows each of the top men’s names, with the name being larger the more names there are. 

Image: Switzerland Federal Office of Statistics

Christian came in fifth.

Urs, the quintessential Swiss men’s name, came in 15th on the list.

Names of Christian origin also dominated the women’s list, with Maria a clear winner of the first place award.

Image: Switzerland Federal Office of Statistics

This was followed by Anna and Sandra, with Ursula and Elizabeth rounding out the top five.

Christine came in 16th place on the list. 

The Swiss Federal Statistics Office notes that names popular among baby boomers find themselves towards the top of the list:

The top of the list features names that have been popular for a long time and which were used in the babyboom years (e.g. Daniel, Peter, Anna). But sociocultural values and religion also have a considerable influence on names and are reflected in these statistics (e.g. Maria).

The complete list of the top 20 most popular names in Switzerland – for girls, boys, men and women – can be seen below. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Women in Swiss military can finally wear women’s underwear
FOR MEMBERS

Women in Swiss military can finally wear women’s underwear

After 600 years of night watchmen, Lausanne gets first watchwoman

After 600 years of night watchmen, Lausanne gets first watchwoman

‘An epidemic of the unvaccinated’: Switzerland alters vaccine rules amid pandemic’s ‘fourth wave’
FOR MEMBERS

‘An epidemic of the unvaccinated’: Switzerland alters vaccine rules amid pandemic’s ‘fourth wave’

How the Covid crisis led to a boom in Swiss beer production
FOR MEMBERS

How the Covid crisis led to a boom in Swiss beer production

FOR MEMBERS

What names do foreign nationals give their babies in Switzerland?

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s heroin distribution programme?

FOR MEMBERS

REVEALED: The most popular baby name in each Swiss canton

FOR MEMBERS

Are the Swiss really unfriendly – or are foreigners to blame?