Switzerland set to delay Covid certificate expansion: reports

The Local
Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
According to Swiss media, the Swiss government’s plan to require Covid certificates in restaurants, gyms and private parties will be delayed by at least a week.

Swiss authorities are meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding the country’s Covid certificate. 

Under the plan, the certificate – which shows if you’ve been vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative to the virus – would be required in indoor areas of bars, clubs, gyms and at private parties. 

After putting the plan out for consultation with the cantons last week, the plan was set to be approved at a meeting on Wednesday, September 1st. 

While the plan won widespread support from the cantons, the delay is due to fewer hospitalisations. 

READ MORE: Switzerland proposes Covid certificates indoors in bars, restaurants and gyms

Under the proposal, the Covid certificate was to be imposed if the pandemic worsened. 

In considering whether things were indeed getting worse, the government indicated that availability of hospital beds would be the key indicator, rather than case numbers alone. 

Swiss newspaper Blick reported that the plan was likely to be approved in a week’s time, when the government and experts meet on September 8th. 

While the plan might be on hold for now, the government has indicated it “reserves the right” to put it in place should the situation worsen. 

As The Local Switzerland reported yesterday, all but a handful of cantons were in favour of the measures being expanded. 

Bars, restaurants and events: Which Swiss cantons want stricter Covid certificate rules?

In fact, only five cantons have publicly expressed reservations about tightening: Nidwalden, Obwalden, Lucerne, Neuchatel and Zug. 

Along with winning widespread support from cantonal authorities, the plan also won a majority of support in a reader poll conducted by The Local this week. 

The poll asked a simple yes or no question about whether people supported the plan to extend the certificate or not. 

66.5 percent said they agreed with the expansion, while 29.7 percent said they did not. 

3.8 percent of respondents told us they were not sure how they felt about the issue. 

‘Not being vaccinated should have consequences’: The verdict on Switzerland’s Covid certificate plan

