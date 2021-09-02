Property in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news and updates

<p><strong>Scarcity of land drives up Swiss property prices</strong></p><p>In the past five years, median house prices have continued to rise in Switzerland, with the cost of land increasing by 50 to to 70 percent.</p><p>But "the availability of such building land remains limited", <a href="https://www.rts.ch/info/economie/12413374-le-prix-de-limmobilier-a-la-hausse-montre-une-etude-de-la-raiffeisen.html">according</a> to Michel Fleury, real estate market specialist at Raiffeisen Bank.</p><p>In a small country like Switzerland, land zoned for construction is scarce, "especially where demand is highest, that is, around large urban centres", he said.</p><p>Buying real estate therefore becomes more expensive and prices will remain high in the future, regardless of the level of inflation, Fleury noted.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Apartment and single home prices are still rising</strong></p><p>The market for condominium apartments in Switzerland is tightening. In August, the price per square metre rose 1.8 percent in one month to about 7,916 francs.</p><p>This means that 100 square metres of living space is now offered for sale at 790,000 francs on average, "which constitutes a new record", <a href="https://www.tdg.ch/les-prix-des-appartements-grimpent-encore-368671903454">according</a> to the Swiss Real Estate Offer index. ImmoScout24 and real estate consultancy CIFI.</p><p>But there is good news for tenants: rents have fallen by an average of 0.5 percent in August, although there are large differences between the regions.</p><p>In the Lake Geneva area and in the Mittelland they went up by 0.3 percent, but decreased by 0.1 percent in the northwest and 0.4 percent in the center of the country.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210428/why-are-genevas-rents-the-highest-in-switzerland/">Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p><strong>A novelty on the Swiss real estate market: apartments on Instagram</strong></p><p>Real estate investment foundation <a href="https://www.ecoreal.ch/de/">Ecoreal</a> is looking for tenants for small flats via Instagram and is hiring influencers for the first time.</p><p>“Today I'm showing you a one-room and two-room model apartment. Plus, there is also a small competition: You can win the interior design for your apartment", influencer Haya Raya narrates, as his camera zooms in on the fiber optic network, the storage space and the fenced dog run in front of the building. The video already has over 5,700 views on Instagram.

Raya, has over 29,000 followers on Instagram advertises micro-apartments in Zurich's Schlieren district for Ecoreal, which is hoping to attract prospective tenants for 173 apartments.

"We want to find out whether it makes sense in the future to advertise rental apartments only via social media instead of the classic real estate platforms," said Ecoreal's executive board member Lea Bürgi border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div><div style="display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewbox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"><div style="color: #3897f0; Did you know? You can ask for a rent reduction in Switzerland in certain situations.

In Switzerland the tenant is entitled to request a rent reduction from the landlord in the event of a defect in the rented premises that hinders or restricts the use of the rented property (Art. 259d para. 1 CO).

A defect exists when "the actual condition of the premises deviates from the agreed conditions, i.e. when the rented premises do not provide the qualities promised in the rental agreement or the qualities which the tenant could legitimately expect based on the agreed use" (ATF 135 III 345 consid. 3.2 p. 347 and references).

More information can be found here:

Renting in Switzerland: Can I pay less when my landlord renovates the apartment?

Useful links

Looking for a house or an apartment in Switzerland or just want a little more information about the property market, then check out the following links.

Rent: Swiss cantons ranked from cheapest to most expensive

Property: In which Swiss cantons are homes the cheapest – and the most expensive?

Reader question: How do I challenge my rent in Switzerland? You can ask for a rent reduction in Switzerland in certain situations.</strong></p><p>In Switzerland the tenant is entitled to request a rent reduction from the landlord in the event of a defect in the rented premises that hinders or restricts the use of the rented property (Art. 259d para. 1 CO).</p><p>A defect exists when “the actual condition of the premises deviates from the agreed conditions, i.e. when the rented premises do not provide the qualities promised in the rental agreement or the qualities which the tenant could legitimately expect based on the agreed use” (ATF 135 III 345 consid. 3.2 p. 347 and references).</p><p>More information can be found here:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210315/renting-in-switzerland-can-i-pay-less-when-my-landlord-renovates-the-apartment/">Renting in Switzerland: Can I pay less when my landlord renovates the apartment?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Useful links</strong></p><p>Looking for a house or an apartment in Switzerland or just want a little more information about the property market, then check out the following links. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210827/rent-swiss-cantons-ranked-from-cheapest-to-most-expensive/"><strong>Rent: Swiss cantons ranked from cheapest to most expensive</strong></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210805/property-in-which-swiss-cantons-are-homes-the-cheapest-and-the-most-expensive/">Property: In which Swiss cantons are homes the cheapest – and the most expensive?</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210226/reader-question-how-do-i-challenge-my-rent-in-switzerland/">Reader question: How do I challenge my rent in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p>.</p><p><em><strong>The property roundup is new addition and we’d welcome any feedback or suggestions for areas it should cover. 