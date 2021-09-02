When will Switzerland decide whether to enforce the Covid certificate in restaurants?

Swiss authorities met on Wednesday to discuss expanding the country’s Covid certificate.

Under the plan, the certificate – which shows if you’ve been vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative to the virus – would be required in indoor areas of bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms and at private parties.

This would be in line with the current policy practiced in most of Switzerland’s neighbour countries.

However, while the decision was expected on September 1st, the Federal Council said it would be delayed. No date for entry into force has yet been set.

“This decision is justified”, according to Virginie Masserey, head of the infection control section of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

“We are not in a dynamic of increasing cases, so we can still afford to observe what will happen”, she said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Thursday.

The number of new daily cases has been oscillating between high 2,000s and low 3,000s in the past several weeks. Meanwhile, the rate of Covid-related hospital admissions has risen sharply, with some intensive care units near their full capacities.

“If, however, it becomes necessary to take measures to relieve the burden of the hospitals, the Federal Council will be able to order them without delay”, the government said.

What are the authorities waiting for?

They will be watching the epidemiological evolution — the number of infections and hospitalisations — as well as the number of vaccinations, according to the analysis carried out by Watson news outlet.

FOPH data indicates that the pace of immunisations in Switzerland has picked up somewhat in the past days, even though it still remains below the European Union average.

What are the reactions in Switzerland to the possibility of extension of the immunity certificate?

They are mostly positive.

The majority of the cantons and almost all political parties, with the exception of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP), are in favour of this measure, seen as a way to keep the health system from being overburdened.

Several groups are opposed to this move, primarily among the sectors that would be most impacted by the new rule.

Among them are Gastrosuisse, the umbrella association of restaurant and hotel industry, as well as the fitness industry.

As for readers of The Local, our recent poll revealed most back the proposal believing there must be consequences for those who are not jabbed.

The Local asked readers their views on the Swiss government’s proposal in a survey on our website and we were inundated with responses.

Dozens more replied on social media, showing how controversial and high-profile the issue is in Switzerland.

The poll asked a simple yes or no question about whether people supported the plan to extend the certificate or not.

66.5 percent said they agreed with the expansion, while 29.7 percent said they did not.

3.8 percent of respondents told us they were not sure how they felt about the issue.

There were several reasons for why people supported the expansion, most of which revolved around safety, responsibility and getting back to normal.

Several readers told us they felt getting vaccinated was about acting responsibly to protect the most vulnerable in society, while others simply said they wanted the pandemic to be over.

One of the most prominent responses related to safety.

Vicky, from Geneva, said she’d feel safer with a Covid pass.

“Currently in Geneva the lack of a Covid passport is attracting unvaccinated French over the border to avoid the Vax passport in France”.

The theme of social responsibility came through strong, particularly among those who were concerned that the vaccinated could be subjected to lockdowns again purely due to the acts of the unvaccinated.

Kelly, also from Geneva, said it was unfair to the vaccinated – particularly if there is another lockdown.

“Those who are vaccinated will have to pay the price of stricter measures because of those who are unvaccinated, which is unfair.”

“Choosing not to get vaccinated should have consequences for the individual, as it has consequences for the rest of society. More importantly, keeping the virus circulating by refusing vaccination puts all of our children at risk, and our entire healthcare system under stress.”

