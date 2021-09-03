Why ETH Zurich has been ranked the ‘best university in continental Europe’


education

Share this article
Why ETH Zurich has been ranked the 'best university in continental Europe'
ETH's main hall. Photo by Zurich.ch


A new international survey of universities has ranked Zurich’s Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) the highest in the world outside the US and the UK. How does this school excel?

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022 have placed ETH in the 15th place (out of 1,600 surveyed worldwide). The school dropped from the 14th-place ranking the previous year.

Universities in the United Kingdom and the United States hold all of the top rankings ahead of ETH Zurich.

But as the top 14 are not in continental Europe, this means ETH has the unofficial title of the of best in Europe.

What is ETH and what does it do?

It is a public research university focusing exclusively on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

It has a “sister” school located in Lausanne, the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), which specialises in natural sciences and engineering. 

The EPFL ranked in the 40th place in the survey.

Why has ETH scored so high in the study?

“Our strategy is derived from our federal mandate to conduct fundamental research, train specialists and transfer new knowledge to the economy and society,” said ETH President Joël Mesot.

University ranking methodology is based on scores for high-​level indicators relating to teaching, research, international perspective, and collaboration with industry.

“ETH’s overall scores show improvement in teaching, research, and publication citations”, the university’s rankings expert Paul Cross said.

However, it dropped slightly in terms of industry income and international outlook.

“Competition is fierce at the top tier of the rankings”, Cross noted. 

Here are some interesting facts about ETH:

  • It was founded in 1855 by the Swiss government to train engineers and scientists.
  • Today 18,000 students from over 100 different countries study at ETZ, 3,800 of whom are doctoral students.
  • So far, 21 Nobel Prizes have been awarded to researchers who have or had a connection with ETH Zurich.
  • While tuition in the top-ranking schools in the UK — Oxford and Cambridge — costs well over 10,000 francs each year, and in the in the US universities, such as Yale, Harvard, Stanford and Caltech, the annual tuition exceeds 50,000 a year, at ETH it is 1,460 francs.

In all, Switzerland is home to seven of the world’s top universities. Aside from ETH and EPFL, they are University of Zurich (75th place), University of Bern (101st), Universities of Basel and Geneva (103rd), University of Lausanne (176th).

Complete ranking can be seen here.

READ MORE: How an original application can get you into a top university (Partner content)

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

The secret to studying an MBA flexibly from your mobile phone
PARTNER CONTENT

The secret to studying an MBA flexibly from your mobile phone

Switzerland: Why Europe’s mountain crossroads leads the world in innovation
PARTNER CONTENT

Switzerland: Why Europe’s mountain crossroads leads the world in innovation

The dos and don’ts of communication in international workplaces
PARTNER CONTENT

The dos and don’ts of communication in international workplaces

Here’s how international schools can help your child find their life purpose
PARTNER CONTENT

Here’s how international schools can help your child find their life purpose

PARTNER CONTENT

How an original application can get you into a top university

PARTNER CONTENT

From Hamburg to MIT and beyond: The German business degree opening doors for students

PARTNER CONTENT

EXPLAINED: What every parent needs to know about the Swiss school system

PARTNER CONTENT

International careers: how history has shaped your boss’s management style