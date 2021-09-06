How much do university graduates earn in Switzerland – and who earns the most?

<p class="p1">Switzerland is of course not a cheap country to visit, but for those who live here the wages usually offset the high cost of living.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">But while wages are high for almost all jobs and industries in Switzerland, those in the applied sciences are set to earn the most.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210521/how-much-should-you-save-for-a-comfortable-retirement-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How much should you save for a ‘comfortable’ retirement in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">A study from FH Schweiz, an organisation which represents university graduates in Switzerland, shows just how lucrative a university degree can be.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The study took into account graduates from Fachhochschulen, otherwise known as Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These universities specialise in particular applied sciences or other disciplines, such as art.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How much do college graduates earn in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The median salary for college graduates in Switzerland is CHF99,450, according to the findings.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While graduates earn much more than those who have not graduated, not all graduate salaries are created equal.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The location you work in and the industry type are two key factors, while gender also plays a role.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Working in German-speaking Switzerland is likely to net you a higher wage than in the rest of the country, while the average salary of graduates in Zurich is the highest in the country at 108,000 francs per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210616/will-zurich-introduce-a-minimum-wage/"><strong>READ MORE: Will Zurich introduce a minimum wage?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Those in management roles earn between CHF101,000 and CHF133,000 per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Around 30 percent of those surveyed work in management, with the remaining 70 percent in administrative or “lower management” positions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Almost everyone who took part in the survey - 97 percent - said they at least maintained their salary level since the previous survey in 2019, while 48 percent increased it.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Differences in gender are significant, with men earning 10,000 per year higher than the average - and women earning on average 10,000 less.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Men earn an average of 110,000 per year, while women earn 87,500 per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">FH Switzerland managing director Toni Schmid <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/wirtschaft/460665069-so-hoch-sind-die-lohnunterschiede-zwischen-branchen-und-geschlechtern">told Switzerland’s Watson newspaper</a> this is due largely to where respondents work.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“Almost half of the participating women work in the public sector, while three quarters of the men work in the private sector."</p><p class="p1">The ages of the men and women who responded is also different.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“The amount of men under 30 who responded is around 25 percent, while half of the women who responded are under 30” Schmid said.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Men are also more likely to work in the more lucrative technology and information technology sector, while women are more likely to work in health.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>In which industries do graduates earn the most?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The study showed that the industry plays a large role in the amount a graduate will earn.</p><p class="p1">On average, those in finance, insurance, pharmaceuticals and the chemical industry earn the most, with an average annual salary of CHF115,000.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The average salary for people in management is 111,429 francs, followed by computer science and consulting, where the average is 110,000CHF.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">At the lowest end of the spectrum, artists in Switzerland earn an average of 66,667 per year - just over half of that of those in the top industry bracket.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Graduates in health and social services earn an average of 84,500 in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>How does this stack up compared to the average salary in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">According to FSO’s <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/statistics/work-income/wages-income-employment-labour-costs/wage-levels-switzerland/categories-persons.assetdetail.11927347.html"><span class="s2">Swiss Earnings Structure Survey </span></a>of 2018, the last year for which official statistics are available, the median monthly wage in Switzerland is 6,538 francs.</span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201012/swiss-salaries-what-wages-can-you-expect-when-working-in-switzerland/"><strong>Swiss salaries: How much do people earn in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p4">This works out to 78,456 per year on average, including both graduates and non graduates.</p><p class="p4">There are of course major disparities in earnings among non-graduates.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">For instance, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191209/how-much-swiss-people-earn-and-which-jobs-are-the-best-paid/">taxi drivers are one of the lowest paid industry types in Switzerland</a> – earning 38,000 per month gross.</p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200826/what-do-teachers-earn-in-switzerland-and-where-do-they-earn-the-most/"><strong>What do teachers earn in Switzerland – and where do they earn the most?</strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong>Who completed the study?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">The survey was completed by FH Schweiz and took into account the salaries of 13,000 graduates. The figures are based on salaries in 2021.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The survey is conducted every two years.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">70 percent of those who participated were under 40, while 58 percent were male and 42 percent female.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.fhschweiz.ch/medieninformationen">More information on the study can be found here.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></a></p>
