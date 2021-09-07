Switzerland to extend Covid certificate to bars, restaurants and gyms ‘from Monday’

Switzerland’s Federal Council is set to extend the Covid certificate from September 13th, after previously delaying its decision by a week.

No official announcements have been made yet, but Switzerland’s Blick newspaper reports that the extended coronavirus certificate will apply from Monday.

It bases its report on Health Minister Alain Berset submitting “the application to the Federal Council on Tuesday morning. The government will decide on Wednesday”.

If this measure is introduced as expected, Covid certificates will be required to enter indoor areas of restaurants, bars, fitness centres, as well as sports events, cultural facilities, and private parties, as is currently the case in most of Switzerland’s neighbour countries.

Blick also said it received confirmation from sources in Bern that “the certificate could even be used in the workplace if it serves to determine appropriate protective measures or to implement the test concept”.

Even though this plan was set to be approved on September 1st after being put out for consultation in late August, authorities postponed its implementation due to a slower than expected increase in hospitalisations at the time.

However, the number of admissions to intensive care units has increased in the past few days, with Swiss intensive care units having more Covid-related patients than any other European country on a per capita basis.

A number of cantons have reached or are reaching their full capacities in all of their ICUs.

On a nationwide basis, ICUs are at 87 percent capacity, as at September 7th.

The official announcement on the extension of the certificate is expected on September 8th.