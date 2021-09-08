EXPLAINED: What will Switzerland’s expanded Covid certificate look like?

From Monday, September 13th, Switzerland will require the Covid certificate at several additional venues including bars, gyms, restaurants and at some private events.

While this mirrors what has taken place in Switzerland’s neighbours for some time, this will be the first time people need to show the certificate in these venues.

Up until September 13th, the Covid certificate has only been required for large events or venues with more than 1,000 people and in some instances for travel.

Those who are in a venue without a Covid certificate face a fine of 100 francs. Venues that don’t enforce the requirement can be threatened with large fines and closure.

Cantons are required to enforce the measures.

Here’s what you need to know about the expanded Covid certificate.

What is the Covid certificate?

The Covid-19 certificate – otherwise known as the Covid-19 pass or the green pass – is available in paper and digital form.

The pass “provides documentary evidence that you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, have had and recovered from the disease or have tested negative”.

While the paper version remains accepted in Switzerland, many Swiss residents have adopted to shift to the digital version.

The digital version lets you upload your paper docs through the Swiss Covid app and display the certificate via the app.

UPDATED: A step-by-step guide to getting the Swiss Covid certificate

Where will it apply from September 13th?

The Covid certificate will be required in several venues and locations from the 13th of September, in addition to the current rules which require it for events with more than 1,000 people and large nightclubs, discos and dance halls.

The certificate will be required in bars and restaurants, but only in indoor areas. Terraces, verandas and other outdoor areas will not fall under the Covid certificate rules.

The rules will not apply to staff, however staff members will need to wear masks unless they have a valid Covid certificate.

The certificate will apply in cultural and entertainment venues, such as museums, cinemas, theatres and zoos. This will be the case whether these venues are indoors, outdoors or a combination of both.

Private events in publicly accessible venues, such as weddings, will also require Covid certificates.

The certificate will also be required in fitness centres, gyms, climbing halls, saunas and wellness facilities.

Casinos and gambling facilities will also need to ask for the Covid certificate.

What about in the workplace and at university?

Your employer will be allowed to ask whether or not you have a Covid certificate, however they cannot require you to have a Covid certificate.

The question is allowed to be asked in order to decide whether certain steps need to be taken in the workplace to protect people from further infection, such as creating distance between people or installing barricades.

Employers must consult with their employees about the Covid certificate requirement.

Each canton will be able to decide whether Covid certificates will apply at universities.

EXPLAINED: How do tourists get Switzerland’s Covid certificate to access events, clubs and restaurants?

Where will it not apply?

There are several areas where exemptions apply.

The Covid certificate will not be required for religious events, such as funerals and other ceremonies, although a cap of 30 people remains.

Where these ceremonies are conducted inside, a mask is required.

The certificate will also not be required for protests and demonstrations.

As noted above, outdoor areas of bars and restaurants will not require the Covid certificate.

Similarly, bars and restaurants at airports will not require the Covid certificate (whether indoor or outdoor).

One area which the government has clarified is in relation to hotel stays. While bars and restaurants of hotels will need to ask for Covid certificates, staying overnight will not require a Covid certificate.

Do you have further questions about Switzerland’s Covid certificate or think there is something we could cover? Get in touch at [email protected]