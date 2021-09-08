Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Switzerland to extend Covid certificate today

The long-awaited announcement about the extension of the certificate is expected this afternoon.

After postponing the decision on September 1st, the Federal Council is set to make the announcement regarding the requirement, from next Monday, to present the certificate to access indoor bars, restaurants, fitness centres and sports as well as cultural venues and activities.

This would put Switzerland in line with measures practiced most of its neighbour countries.

Covid shuts down some classrooms

Since the start of the school year, hundreds of students have already been placed in quarantine in Switzerland.

For instance, more than 1,000 schoolchildren in Zurich , the same number in Neuchâtel, and 600 in Aargau were told to stay at home after some students, including in kindergarten, tested positive to coronavirus.

“We are seeing a pronounced wave of infections among children and young people”, said Covid-19 Task Force head Tanja Stadler.

Although the virus is not particularly dangerous for most children, “we must not downplay the situation”, she noted, adding that cases of long Covid and psychological problems related to the disease have been found among young people.

The pandemic stirs up racial discrimination in Switzerland

For nearly two years, discrimination has been on the increase in Switzerland, according to the latest report from the Service for Combatting Racism.

It found that the Covid pandemic may have exacerbated this phenomenon.

Conspiracy theories, especially of anti-Semitic nature, have proliferated since March 2020, especially through the internet and social media, the Service noted.

The current crisis has also brought to light social divisions and inequalities in Switzerland, revealed by the “Black Lives Matter” movement, the report pointed out.

Passengers compensated for public transportation delays

A total 74,000 francs was paid to public transport users who suffered excessive delays in the first half of 2020, according to the SwissPass Alliance. However, his figure is lower than expected due to the drop in the number of passengers and trips during the confinement.

Public transport delays are compensated in Switzerland since January 1st, when a new law on passenger rights went into effect.

Migros customers targeted by bitcoin scammers

The supermarket chain issued a warning against fake flyers with Migros’ logo that are circulated in some parts of Switzerland.

According to the flyer, Migros decided to offer 100 bitcoins, with a current value of 4.7 million francs, to its loyal customers.

It is asking people to deposit between 0.01 and 5 bitcoins (between 474 and 237,000 francs) into an account and receive double in return.

Police spokesperson said this type of bitcoin scam is well known, but this is the first time it involves Switzerland’s largest retailer.

