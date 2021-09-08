Travel: Switzerland could enforce quarantine for unvaccinated arrivals under new entry rules

On Wednesday, the Swiss government announced the Covid certificate would be expanded amid rising hospitalisations, including in the country’s ICUs.

Covid certificates – available to those who have been vaccinated, negatively tested or recovered from the virus – will be required in bars, gyms, restaurants and indoor areas of most businesses and venues.

The changes will come into effect from September 13th.

At the same announcement, the government indicated it will tighten entry rules to prevent further spread of the virus, with the changes to come into effect from September 20th.

The exact nature of the changes is not yet clear, with Health Minister Alain Berset having sent two options out to the 26 cantons for consultation, reports Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes.

The Swiss government indicated it was abandoning the country list-based approach, which has been common place since the start of the pandemic.

Option one is the comparatively more relaxed route, with option two requiring a quarantine for all unvaccinated arrivals.

Option one: Two tests

According to option one, all unvaccinated arrivals or those who cannot show proof of having had the virus and recovered in the past six months must show a negative test on arrival, regardless of where they come from.

Between four and seven days after having arrived in Switzerland, another test needs to be taken.

Both tests must be taken at the arrival’s expense.

Option two: Quarantine

According to option two, all unvaccinated arrivals or those who cannot show proof of having had the virus and recovered in the past six months must show a negative test on arrival, regardless of where they come from.

Arrivals will need to go into quarantine for ten days, with people allowed to leave quarantine from the seventh day with a negative test result.

Will the rules pass?

Switzerland’s complicated governance structure has meant that the federal government usually seeks to have the country’s 26 cantons on board when putting in place new rules with regard to the pandemic.

While the proposals may encounter some resistance, up until this point whenever rules are ‘put out for consultation’ by the federal government, they tend to be put in place in a relatively unchanged form.

In this case however, as there are two options, it is likely that the government will see which of the two the cantons find more favourable before putting them in place.

Who will the rules apply to?

Whether option one or two is chosen, the rules are expected to apply to all arrivals, although some exceptions may be made for cross-border workers, business travellers and families as have been made previously during the pandemic.

A final decision will be made on September 14th.

The current rules for entering Switzerland can be seen in the following link.

Why stricter rules?

In a press conference on Wednesday Health Minister Alain Berset said the Covid certificate – which proves vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the disease – would now be required in almost all indoor areas, other than a handful of exceptions.

Berset said the expansion was necessary, as the “situation is very serious” in the hospitals.

More than 90 percent of those patients in Swiss hospitals have not been vaccinated, said the health minister.

Switzerland has the most patients in ICU of any European country on a per capita basis.

